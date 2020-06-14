All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:40 AM

648 Warren Street

648 Warren Street · (718) 810-3477
Location

648 Warren Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Prime Park SlopeSunny and Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath with Exclusive Gigantic BackyardHuge Living Room and Dining RoomHardwood Floor ThroughoutRecessed LightingExclusive Gigantic BackyardNew HVAC UnitHigh Ceilings4-Large WindowsTon's of Closet SpaceRenovated Bathroom with TubWasher & Dryer in the unitBedroom #1: Can easily fits a KING SIZE BED+ 1-3 additional furniture , has hardwood floors, Huge Closet,with a, 2 large window, Freshly PaintedBedroom #2: Can easily fits a QUEEN SIZE BED + 1-2 additional furniture , has hardwood floors, Huge Closet, 1 Large Window,Freshly PaintedRenovated Kitchen with New Stainless Steel Appliances, DishwasherIndividual Thermostat Control, Utilities Not IncludedPets Allowed (Case by Case)This apartment is located in North Park Slope Amazing Tree Lined Block, Only 4 Short Blocks to Atlantic Pacific Terminal Station For The "2,3,4,5,B,Q,D,M,N,R" Trains. allow for a short commute to downtown Brooklyn and lower Manhattan. Whole Foods, Target, Key Food, Restaurants , B.A.M, Long Island University & The Brooklyn Hospital Center a few blocks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 648 Warren Street have any available units?
648 Warren Street has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 648 Warren Street have?
Some of 648 Warren Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 648 Warren Street currently offering any rent specials?
648 Warren Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 648 Warren Street pet-friendly?
No, 648 Warren Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 648 Warren Street offer parking?
No, 648 Warren Street does not offer parking.
Does 648 Warren Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 648 Warren Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 648 Warren Street have a pool?
No, 648 Warren Street does not have a pool.
Does 648 Warren Street have accessible units?
No, 648 Warren Street does not have accessible units.
Does 648 Warren Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 648 Warren Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 648 Warren Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 648 Warren Street has units with air conditioning.
