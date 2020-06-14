648 Warren Street

Amenities

Prime Park SlopeSunny and Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath with Exclusive Gigantic BackyardHuge Living Room and Dining RoomHardwood Floor ThroughoutRecessed LightingExclusive Gigantic BackyardNew HVAC UnitHigh Ceilings4-Large WindowsTon's of Closet SpaceRenovated Bathroom with TubWasher & Dryer in the unitBedroom #1: Can easily fits a KING SIZE BED+ 1-3 additional furniture , has hardwood floors, Huge Closet,with a, 2 large window, Freshly PaintedBedroom #2: Can easily fits a QUEEN SIZE BED + 1-2 additional furniture , has hardwood floors, Huge Closet, 1 Large Window,Freshly PaintedRenovated Kitchen with New Stainless Steel Appliances, DishwasherIndividual Thermostat Control, Utilities Not IncludedPets Allowed (Case by Case)This apartment is located in North Park Slope Amazing Tree Lined Block, Only 4 Short Blocks to Atlantic Pacific Terminal Station For The "2,3,4,5,B,Q,D,M,N,R" Trains. allow for a short commute to downtown Brooklyn and lower Manhattan. Whole Foods, Target, Key Food, Restaurants , B.A.M, Long Island University & The Brooklyn Hospital Center a few blocks.