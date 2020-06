Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning bike storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bike storage

Welcome to the penthouse at 645 Knickerbocker! A magnificent & spacious 2 bedroom floor through in Bushwick. Renovated to perfection with the tasteful finishes and a chic design. Enter the open concept kitchen / living room and be greeted by a stylish navy & white kitchen with Calcutta marble counters and ss appliances including dishwasher & microwave. The bright south facing windows flood the space with sunlight. The bedrooms are both very spacious and can fit king and queen size beds and features large spacious closets and oversized windows. The sleek modern bathroom is tastefully designed with marble tile-work and rainfall shower head,FEATURES INCLUDE:LAUNDRY ON SITEDISHWASHERCENTRAL AIRCOMMON ROOF DECKSTORAGE AVAILABLEPETS ON APPROVALGUARANTORS ACCEPTED RealStreet2832