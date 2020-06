Amenities

Amazing bright and renovated studio located on the second floor in the building with a laundry. Large living space, separate kitchen, four closets, and renovated bathroom (full bath tub). Heat is not included (gas), controlled and regulated by tenant. Hot water is included. Cats are ok, no dogs, Great transportation (B,Q trains), Prospect Park close by, groceries and restaurants.