Brand NEW 3 Bed 1 Bath Parlor Level Apartment with W/D & Balcony! Totally renovated perfectly pairing prewar charm with modern amenities and finishes.Spacious layout with bright rooms. Featuring a modern white kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances including a DISHWASHER and Quartz counters. Hardwood floors, and an open concept living room & kitchen provide a bright & airy feel. Other features include Central Air Conditioning and IN-UNIT laundry. Master bedroom boasts a private sunny airy balcony. The large bedrooms each feature full size deep closets and bright double-pane windows flooding the bedrooms with sunlight. FEATURES:Spacious Private Balcony Grand Tall CeilingsTwo Beautiful Original Restored Decorative FireplaceCentral Air with Seem-less Heat and AC Control French Doors Dividing the 3rd Flex Bedroom Full Size Deep ClosetsWasher and Dryer IN-UNITDishwasherDeep Soaking TubVirtual Assistant Security IntercomPets on approvalGuarantors allowed RealStreet2862