62 Lewis Avenue
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:12 PM

62 Lewis Avenue

62 Lewis Avenue · (646) 624-9373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

62 Lewis Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Bedford Stuyvesant Between Vernon and Willoughby Avenue First floor front apartment 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Air and light on two sides of apartment Newly gut renovated Brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances New oak wooden floors throughout Large open windows allow natural sunlight Centrally located at J, M and Z subway station CitiBike stations, Starbucks, JP MorganChase, Planet Fitness NYC Woodhull Hospital P.S. 59 School District Located in the heart of all major banks and shopping centers Norris10591

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Lewis Avenue have any available units?
62 Lewis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 62 Lewis Avenue have?
Some of 62 Lewis Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Lewis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
62 Lewis Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Lewis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 62 Lewis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 62 Lewis Avenue offer parking?
No, 62 Lewis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 62 Lewis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Lewis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Lewis Avenue have a pool?
No, 62 Lewis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 62 Lewis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 62 Lewis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Lewis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 62 Lewis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Lewis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 Lewis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
