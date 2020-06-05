610 Vanderbilt Avenue

Amenities

This spacious two bedroom apartment brings both size and a functional layout to the table. Located in the middle of it all in Prospect Heights, this apartment offers the convenience of some of the best restaurants and cafes in Brooklyn and Prospect Park right at your door step. The galley-style kitchen is recently renovated and features granite counter tops, a dishwasher, solid wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The open living and dining area gives freedom with which to design the space, and even includes a coat closet. Beautiful hardwood floors run throughout the apartment. Each of the two generously proportioned bedrooms receives fantastic light and has great closet space. A renovated bath includes a skylight, full-size ceramic bathtub, white tile, and a vanity sink. There is a laundry room shared with just one other unit.Just a few minutes from the 2/3/4/5/B/Q trians. Available July 1st. Call or email today for more information!