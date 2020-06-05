All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 610 Vanderbilt Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
610 Vanderbilt Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

610 Vanderbilt Avenue

610 Vanderbilt Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Prospect Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

610 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This spacious two bedroom apartment brings both size and a functional layout to the table. Located in the middle of it all in Prospect Heights, this apartment offers the convenience of some of the best restaurants and cafes in Brooklyn and Prospect Park right at your door step. The galley-style kitchen is recently renovated and features granite counter tops, a dishwasher, solid wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The open living and dining area gives freedom with which to design the space, and even includes a coat closet. Beautiful hardwood floors run throughout the apartment. Each of the two generously proportioned bedrooms receives fantastic light and has great closet space. A renovated bath includes a skylight, full-size ceramic bathtub, white tile, and a vanity sink. There is a laundry room shared with just one other unit.Just a few minutes from the 2/3/4/5/B/Q trians. Available July 1st. Call or email today for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Vanderbilt Avenue have any available units?
610 Vanderbilt Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 610 Vanderbilt Avenue have?
Some of 610 Vanderbilt Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Vanderbilt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
610 Vanderbilt Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Vanderbilt Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 610 Vanderbilt Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 610 Vanderbilt Avenue offer parking?
No, 610 Vanderbilt Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 610 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Vanderbilt Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Vanderbilt Avenue have a pool?
No, 610 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 610 Vanderbilt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 610 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 Vanderbilt Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 610 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology