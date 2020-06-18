601 Ocean Parkway

Amenities

NO FEE!! Large 1BR on Top Floor in Luxury Bldg w/ Gym Laundry Elevator.*Sorry, No Dogs*.VIDEO WALKTHROUGH AND FLOORPLAN AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.APARTMENT FEATURES:- New Open Kitchen w/ Dishwasher- 1 KING Size Bedroom w/ Closet - Fully Tiled Bathroom- Hardwood Floors Throughout- Large Living Area- High Ceilings- Washer/Dryer Hookups- Heat and A/C units in Each Room- NO FEE!! BUILDING AMENITIES:- Clean and Lighted Hallways- GYM- Laundry Room- Virtual Doorman- Storage (based on availability)- Parking Garage (based on availability).This Beautiful 1 BR is Conveniently Located Just Steps to All the Best Cafes, Bars, Restaurants, Health Food Stores, Trendy Shops and SO Much More Windsor Terrace / Kensington has to offer!!!.All applicants must have 700 credit score and make 40x the rent. Guarantors accepted..Contact Paulo today to schedule an exclusive viewing before it's gone!!.Paulo@ZjamaRealty .com