/
Brooklyn, NY
/
601 Ocean Parkway
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

601 Ocean Parkway

601 Ocean Parkway · No Longer Available
Brooklyn
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Studio Apartments
Location

601 Ocean Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Kensington

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
NO FEE!! Large 1BR on Top Floor in Luxury Bldg w/ Gym Laundry Elevator.*Sorry, No Dogs*.VIDEO WALKTHROUGH AND FLOORPLAN AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.APARTMENT FEATURES:- New Open Kitchen w/ Dishwasher- 1 KING Size Bedroom w/ Closet - Fully Tiled Bathroom- Hardwood Floors Throughout- Large Living Area- High Ceilings- Washer/Dryer Hookups- Heat and A/C units in Each Room- NO FEE!! BUILDING AMENITIES:- Clean and Lighted Hallways- GYM- Laundry Room- Virtual Doorman- Storage (based on availability)- Parking Garage (based on availability).This Beautiful 1 BR is Conveniently Located Just Steps to All the Best Cafes, Bars, Restaurants, Health Food Stores, Trendy Shops and SO Much More Windsor Terrace / Kensington has to offer!!!.All applicants must have 700 credit score and make 40x the rent. Guarantors accepted..Contact Paulo today to schedule an exclusive viewing before it's gone!!.Paulo@ZjamaRealty .com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Ocean Parkway have any available units?
601 Ocean Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 601 Ocean Parkway have?
Some of 601 Ocean Parkway's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Ocean Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
601 Ocean Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Ocean Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 601 Ocean Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 601 Ocean Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 601 Ocean Parkway does offer parking.
Does 601 Ocean Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Ocean Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Ocean Parkway have a pool?
No, 601 Ocean Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 601 Ocean Parkway have accessible units?
No, 601 Ocean Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Ocean Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 Ocean Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 601 Ocean Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 601 Ocean Parkway has units with air conditioning.
