599 Rogers Avenue

Huge 4 bed, 2 bath unit on the top floor of a small walk-up building. Super quiet and sunny, this unit is ALL the space you have been looking for!



Features:



- 4 bedrooms

- 2 full bathrooms

- In-unit washer dryer

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Updated kitchen w/ full-size SS appliances and stone countertops

- Picture windows in living room and kitchen

- home office nook

- Full floor layout

- Two separate entrances

- Exposed brick



This unit is 2.5 blocks from Prospect Park! It is also nestled between the 2,5 and B,Q express trains.



*Pets are allowed on a case by case basis,Welcome to the "JARDIN BIJOU "



Stand out from amongst the crowd when you choose to be the first to live in this recently gut renovated PENTHOUSE four bedroom with den or home office and two full baths . This floor through unit is drenched in light with north , south and western exposures . 12 foot ceilings and a wide layout in the common area allows you to create the perfect living and dining combo ; the floor to ceiling windows and exposed brick creates a warm feeling . The kitchen boast stainless steel appliances such as dishwasher and microwave and a fridge with ice and water dispenser , granite counter tops , oakwood cabinets and kitchen island bring a bar stool to set up your breakfast bar . The master bath is accessible for all and showcases charcoal black vanity with his and hers sink with an ensuite and full bath combo including chrome faucets . Each bedroom is large enough to fit a queen size bed and has individual heating and cooling systems . With an extra room that can be converted to a home office or bedroom and washer and dryer; there is nothing like it on the market and with its penthouse floor through you experience true exclusivity . Your are a stones throw away from the 2 and 5 and merely 30 minutes from the city . Nostrand avenue is lined with shops for your basic needs . Call us for an exclusive viewing .