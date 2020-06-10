All apartments in Brooklyn
599 Rogers Avenue

599 Rogers Avenue · (917) 968-3525
Location

599 Rogers Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Flatbush

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit PH · Avail. now

$4,150

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*VIDEO WALKTHROUGH COMING SOON

Huge 4 bed, 2 bath unit on the top floor of a small walk-up building. Super quiet and sunny, this unit is ALL the space you have been looking for!

Features:

- 4 bedrooms
- 2 full bathrooms
- In-unit washer dryer
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Updated kitchen w/ full-size SS appliances and stone countertops
- Picture windows in living room and kitchen
- home office nook
- Full floor layout
- Two separate entrances
- Exposed brick

This unit is 2.5 blocks from Prospect Park! It is also nestled between the 2,5 and B,Q express trains.

*Pets are allowed on a case by case basis,Welcome to the "JARDIN BIJOU "

Stand out from amongst the crowd when you choose to be the first to live in this recently gut renovated PENTHOUSE four bedroom with den or home office and two full baths . This floor through unit is drenched in light with north , south and western exposures . 12 foot ceilings and a wide layout in the common area allows you to create the perfect living and dining combo ; the floor to ceiling windows and exposed brick creates a warm feeling . The kitchen boast stainless steel appliances such as dishwasher and microwave and a fridge with ice and water dispenser , granite counter tops , oakwood cabinets and kitchen island bring a bar stool to set up your breakfast bar . The master bath is accessible for all and showcases charcoal black vanity with his and hers sink with an ensuite and full bath combo including chrome faucets . Each bedroom is large enough to fit a queen size bed and has individual heating and cooling systems . With an extra room that can be converted to a home office or bedroom and washer and dryer; there is nothing like it on the market and with its penthouse floor through you experience true exclusivity . Your are a stones throw away from the 2 and 5 and merely 30 minutes from the city . Nostrand avenue is lined with shops for your basic needs . Call us for an exclusive viewing .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 599 Rogers Avenue have any available units?
599 Rogers Avenue has a unit available for $4,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 599 Rogers Avenue have?
Some of 599 Rogers Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 599 Rogers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
599 Rogers Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 599 Rogers Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 599 Rogers Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 599 Rogers Avenue offer parking?
No, 599 Rogers Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 599 Rogers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 599 Rogers Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 599 Rogers Avenue have a pool?
No, 599 Rogers Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 599 Rogers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 599 Rogers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 599 Rogers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 599 Rogers Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 599 Rogers Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 599 Rogers Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
