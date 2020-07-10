599 4th Avenue

Amenities
This perfect split 2 bedroom in Park Slope is available July 1. The home features hardwood floors throughout, stainless appliances, Manhattan skyline views from the living room and both bedrooms, a washer dryer and dishwasher. There are individually controlled split systems for heating and cooling in each room. The master bedroom offers an oversized walk-in-closet. Located in an elevator condo one block from the R train, and a few short blocks from the F/G. Convenient to all the bars, restaurants, cafes and shops that Park Slope and Gowanus have to offer. Free bike storage is available in the building. Small pets allowed on a case-by case basis.
Located in a boutique elevator condo one block from the R train, and a few short blocks from the F/G. Convenient to all of the bars, restaurants, cafes and shops that South Slope has to offer! Free bike storage is available in the building.