Brooklyn, NY
599 4th Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

599 4th Avenue

599 4th Avenue · (347) 933-3107
Location

599 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Greenwood Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
bike storage
This perfect split 2 bedroom in Park Slope is available July 1. The home features hardwood floors throughout, stainless appliances, Manhattan skyline views from the living room and both bedrooms, a washer dryer and dishwasher. There are individually controlled split systems for heating and cooling in each room. The master bedroom offers an oversized walk-in-closet. Located in an elevator condo one block from the R train, and a few short blocks from the F/G. Convenient to all the bars, restaurants, cafes and shops that Park Slope and Gowanus have to offer. Free bike storage is available in the building. Small pets allowed on a case-by case basis.,Available June 15. Perfect split 2 bedroom in South Slope. This home features hardwood floors throughout, stainless appliances, Manhattan skyline views from the living room and both bedrooms, a washer dryer and dishwasher. There are individually controlled split systems for both heating and cooling in each room. The master bedroom (currently used as a children's room) offers an oversized walk -in-closet.

Located in a boutique elevator condo one block from the R train, and a few short blocks from the F/G. Convenient to all of the bars, restaurants, cafes and shops that South Slope has to offer! Free bike storage is available in the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 599 4th Avenue have any available units?
599 4th Avenue has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 599 4th Avenue have?
Some of 599 4th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 599 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
599 4th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 599 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 599 4th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 599 4th Avenue offer parking?
No, 599 4th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 599 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 599 4th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 599 4th Avenue have a pool?
No, 599 4th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 599 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 599 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 599 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 599 4th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 599 4th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 599 4th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
