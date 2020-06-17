All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:40 AM

596 Washington Avenue

596 Washington Ave · (212) 913-9058
Location

596 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-A · Avail. now

$3,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
Virtual Tour Available Upon Request
PHOTOS ARE OF ACTUAL APARTMENT
Modern New Development Ideally located between Prospect Heights and Clinton Hill, 596 Washington is close to Pratt Institute, Brooklyn Museum, Barclays Center and much, much more! A beautifully appointed building offering unique layouts and boasting outdoor living space with nearly every apartment. Fancy yourself a foodie? Stroll over to Vanderbilt Avenue and some of the most amazing, multi-ethnic restaurants await you! Truly a must see!
NO BROKER FEE
2BR w/ LARGE PRIVATE DECK
LARGE WINDOWS = LOTS OF NATURAL SUNLIGHT
OPEN KITCHEN
SS APPLIANCES
DISHWASHER + MICROWAVE
GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT
CENTRAL COOL / HEAT
ELEVATOR
BIKE ROOM
LAUNDRY ROOM
COMMON OUTDOOR SPACE
ROOFTOP TERRACE
AND MUCH MUCH MORE!

Conveniently located only a short walk to 4 neighborhoods, Fort Greene, Prospect Heights, Downtown Brooklyn, and located in Historic Clinton Hill.

Contact me for virtual tour

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 596 Washington Avenue have any available units?
596 Washington Avenue has a unit available for $3,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 596 Washington Avenue have?
Some of 596 Washington Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 596 Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
596 Washington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 596 Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 596 Washington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 596 Washington Avenue offer parking?
No, 596 Washington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 596 Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 596 Washington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 596 Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 596 Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 596 Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 596 Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 596 Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 596 Washington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 596 Washington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 596 Washington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
