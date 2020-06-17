596 Washington Avenue

Amenities

Virtual Tour Available Upon Request

PHOTOS ARE OF ACTUAL APARTMENT

Modern New Development Ideally located between Prospect Heights and Clinton Hill, 596 Washington is close to Pratt Institute, Brooklyn Museum, Barclays Center and much, much more! A beautifully appointed building offering unique layouts and boasting outdoor living space with nearly every apartment. Fancy yourself a foodie? Stroll over to Vanderbilt Avenue and some of the most amazing, multi-ethnic restaurants await you! Truly a must see!

NO BROKER FEE

2BR w/ LARGE PRIVATE DECK

LARGE WINDOWS = LOTS OF NATURAL SUNLIGHT

OPEN KITCHEN

SS APPLIANCES

DISHWASHER + MICROWAVE

GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT

CENTRAL COOL / HEAT

ELEVATOR

BIKE ROOM

LAUNDRY ROOM

COMMON OUTDOOR SPACE

ROOFTOP TERRACE

AND MUCH MUCH MORE!



Conveniently located only a short walk to 4 neighborhoods, Fort Greene, Prospect Heights, Downtown Brooklyn, and located in Historic Clinton Hill.



Contact me for virtual tour