592 3rd Street

NO FEE! OUTDOOR LIVING!This gracious, renovated townhouse is perfectly Park Slope! Situated less than a block to Prospect Park on 3rd Street, this lovingly maintained and updated home will envelop you in peace, privacy, and elegance. Enter through a grand vestibule complete with original detail and then step into your expansive parlor. The living room boasts beautiful parquet floors and a wood-burning fireplace. A large, formal dining room with a stunning tin ceiling and generous eat-in-kitchen offers direct access to a leafy garden that gets southern light. Three additional floors of this home feature five large bedrooms and several renovated bathrooms. The master bedroom, complete with en suite, offers exclusive access to a large roof terrace with a wooden trellis. In addition, this home boasts gorgeous parquet floors, two wood-burning fireplaces, central air, plenty of closet space, washer/dryer, finished basement with a kitchenette, and a beautiful front yard. You'll find everything you need here: three private outdoor spaces, a half block from Prospect Park, and modern-day amenities. Available August 1st -- this home is a must-see!