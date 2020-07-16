All apartments in Brooklyn
592 3rd Street
592 3rd Street

592 3rd Street · (718) 832-4189
Location

592 3rd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$10,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NO FEE! OUTDOOR LIVING!This gracious, renovated townhouse is perfectly Park Slope! Situated less than a block to Prospect Park on 3rd Street, this lovingly maintained and updated home will envelop you in peace, privacy, and elegance. Enter through a grand vestibule complete with original detail and then step into your expansive parlor. The living room boasts beautiful parquet floors and a wood-burning fireplace. A large, formal dining room with a stunning tin ceiling and generous eat-in-kitchen offers direct access to a leafy garden that gets southern light. Three additional floors of this home feature five large bedrooms and several renovated bathrooms. The master bedroom, complete with en suite, offers exclusive access to a large roof terrace with a wooden trellis. In addition, this home boasts gorgeous parquet floors, two wood-burning fireplaces, central air, plenty of closet space, washer/dryer, finished basement with a kitchenette, and a beautiful front yard. You'll find everything you need here: three private outdoor spaces, a half block from Prospect Park, and modern-day amenities. Available August 1st -- this home is a must-see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 592 3rd Street have any available units?
592 3rd Street has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 592 3rd Street have?
Some of 592 3rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 592 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
592 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 592 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 592 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 592 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 592 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 592 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 592 3rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 592 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 592 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 592 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 592 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 592 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 592 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 592 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 592 3rd Street has units with air conditioning.
