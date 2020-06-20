Amenities

*Now Offered with the month of June Free*59 Quincy Street exemplifies modern convenience and high-end urban living where Brooklyns trendy Clinton Hill and flourishing Bedford Stuyvesant neighborhoods meet. This artfully designed four-story brick 5 unit boutique condominium is bold, modern, and fun with a shot of urban luxury. No. 3 is a spacious 937 sq.ft. two bedroom, two bath floor through unit which occupies the entire third floor of the building. It has an additional home office, a private 50 sq.ft. Balcony off the master bedroom and a 306 sq.ft. fully furnished private roof deck.Features Include:A chef's kitchen with custom cabinetryQuartz counter top kitchen islandBosch stainless steel appliancesA dedicated work-from-home areaMaster bedroom with a private balcony & large walk in closetStylish en suite Master bathroom with marble finishesCentral AC and heat throughoutVideo intercomWasher/dryer hook up in the unitA fully furnished private roof deck; featuring a barbecue, outdoor seating and dining area.The charming vibe of this tree-lined block pairs perfectly with the locations relaxed artistic neighborhood. The area dotted with parks, bustles with eclectic shopping, diverse eateries, and gorgeous turn of the century brownstones and row houses. An easy trip to the Pratt Institute and Fort Greene Park, 59 Quincy is close to Fulton Street and Classon Ave as it is just 3 blocks from the G train and a 10 minute walk from the A & C line. The location makes venturing into Manhattan a breeze and also provides easy access to Dumbo, Downtown Brooklyn, Williamsburg, Greenpoint as well as numerous Citi Bike docking stations nearby -- capitalizing on everything that Brooklyn has to offer. Jump on the opportunity to rent this rare distinctive sunny condo with ample outdoor options.*Net Effective Rate Advertised with 2 Weeks free in June*Gross Rent is $4190