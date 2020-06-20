All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

59 Quincy Street

59 Quincy Street · No Longer Available
Location

59 Quincy Street, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
bbq/grill
*Now Offered with the month of June Free*59 Quincy Street exemplifies modern convenience and high-end urban living where Brooklyns trendy Clinton Hill and flourishing Bedford Stuyvesant neighborhoods meet. This artfully designed four-story brick 5 unit boutique condominium is bold, modern, and fun with a shot of urban luxury. No. 3 is a spacious 937 sq.ft. two bedroom, two bath floor through unit which occupies the entire third floor of the building. It has an additional home office, a private 50 sq.ft. Balcony off the master bedroom and a 306 sq.ft. fully furnished private roof deck.Features Include:A chef's kitchen with custom cabinetryQuartz counter top kitchen islandBosch stainless steel appliancesA dedicated work-from-home areaMaster bedroom with a private balcony & large walk in closetStylish en suite Master bathroom with marble finishesCentral AC and heat throughoutVideo intercomWasher/dryer hook up in the unitA fully furnished private roof deck; featuring a barbecue, outdoor seating and dining area.The charming vibe of this tree-lined block pairs perfectly with the locations relaxed artistic neighborhood. The area dotted with parks, bustles with eclectic shopping, diverse eateries, and gorgeous turn of the century brownstones and row houses. An easy trip to the Pratt Institute and Fort Greene Park, 59 Quincy is close to Fulton Street and Classon Ave as it is just 3 blocks from the G train and a 10 minute walk from the A & C line. The location makes venturing into Manhattan a breeze and also provides easy access to Dumbo, Downtown Brooklyn, Williamsburg, Greenpoint as well as numerous Citi Bike docking stations nearby -- capitalizing on everything that Brooklyn has to offer. Jump on the opportunity to rent this rare distinctive sunny condo with ample outdoor options.*Net Effective Rate Advertised with 2 Weeks free in June*Gross Rent is $4190

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Quincy Street have any available units?
59 Quincy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 59 Quincy Street have?
Some of 59 Quincy Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Quincy Street currently offering any rent specials?
59 Quincy Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Quincy Street pet-friendly?
No, 59 Quincy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 59 Quincy Street offer parking?
No, 59 Quincy Street does not offer parking.
Does 59 Quincy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Quincy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Quincy Street have a pool?
No, 59 Quincy Street does not have a pool.
Does 59 Quincy Street have accessible units?
No, 59 Quincy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Quincy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Quincy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Quincy Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 59 Quincy Street has units with air conditioning.
