588 Madison Street

Stunning and elegant garden floor unit with private entrance and outdoor space located in lovely historic Stuyvesant Heights. Rarely will a rental unit with some much attention to detail come available. This floor thru one bedroom has a massive eat in kitchen, lovely grand living room and quiet bedroom which faces on to the garden. Featuring a top of the line kitchen and bath, central air, washer and dryer, and an abundance of storage space in the basement. This unit comes with a private patio and shared garden with the unit above.

The Garden level home is over 700 square feet and boasts beautiful living space with a private backyard.



You enter into a meticulously renovated living room into a separate kitchen. Passing through the living room into the kitchen is beautifully appointed bathroom. Through the kitchen is the bedroom complete with two additional closets and views onto the private backyard.

The property has central heating and air conditioning complete with a humidification system.

NO PETS ALLOWED