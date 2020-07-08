All apartments in Brooklyn
588 Madison Street

588 Madison Street · (803) 378-2544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

588 Madison Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit GARDEN · Avail. now

$2,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Stunning and elegant garden floor unit with private entrance and outdoor space located in lovely historic Stuyvesant Heights. Rarely will a rental unit with some much attention to detail come available. This floor thru one bedroom has a massive eat in kitchen, lovely grand living room and quiet bedroom which faces on to the garden. Featuring a top of the line kitchen and bath, central air, washer and dryer, and an abundance of storage space in the basement. This unit comes with a private patio and shared garden with the unit above.
588 Madison is a two unit brownstone which was originally built in 1889 by infamous architect William Godfrey and recently reimagined by KGBL, a renowned NYC furniture design and architecture firm.
Located on one of the most desirable blocks in Stuyvesant Heights within a short distance to coffee shops, bakeries, parks and restaurants as well as multiple bus lines and the A/C Express at Utica Avenue and J trains at Kosciusko Street.,***Now offering 1 month free on a one year lease or 2 months free on a 2 year lease*** Net effective rent is advertised.

Located in historic Stuyvesant Heights, 588 Madison was originally built in 1889 by infamous architect William Godfrey and recently gut renovated and redesigned by a principle at KGBL, a renowned NYC furniture design and architecture firm.

The Garden level home is over 700 square feet and boasts beautiful living space with a private backyard.

You enter into a meticulously renovated living room into a separate kitchen. Passing through the living room into the kitchen is beautifully appointed bathroom. Through the kitchen is the bedroom complete with two additional closets and views onto the private backyard.
The property has central heating and air conditioning complete with a humidification system.
Located on one of the most desirable blocks in Stuyvesant Heights near coffee shops, bakeries, parks and restaurants as well as multiple bus lines and the A/C Express at Utica Avenue and J at Kosciusko Street.
NO PETS ALLOWED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

