583 Myrtle Avenue
583 Myrtle Avenue

583 Myrtle Avenue · (212) 000-0000
583 Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Bedford-Stuyvesant

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Sun-Flooded Floor-thru Home in borderline Clinton Hill-Bed Stuy now available. This quiet and quaint historic Myrtle Avenue building is the perfect space for someone that works from home or is looking for a Loft like space with a home office. This 2 Family private walk-up offers an open kitchen with room for a table and chairs, large living room, a HUGE SKYLIGHT, over-sized windows, spacious Retro 1950's bathroom with Linen closet, Queen size bedroom with double door closet and Full size bedroom with ample closet space....and an extra home office/media space.You are located right near the G at Classon, Water Ferry, Bus, Organic market, Key food, bars and restaurants on Myrtle Ave. Video: https://vimeo.com/434100931

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 583 Myrtle Avenue have any available units?
583 Myrtle Avenue has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 583 Myrtle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
583 Myrtle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 583 Myrtle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 583 Myrtle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 583 Myrtle Avenue offer parking?
No, 583 Myrtle Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 583 Myrtle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 583 Myrtle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 583 Myrtle Avenue have a pool?
No, 583 Myrtle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 583 Myrtle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 583 Myrtle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 583 Myrtle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 583 Myrtle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 583 Myrtle Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 583 Myrtle Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
