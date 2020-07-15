583 Myrtle Avenue

Amenities

Sun-Flooded Floor-thru Home in borderline Clinton Hill-Bed Stuy now available. This quiet and quaint historic Myrtle Avenue building is the perfect space for someone that works from home or is looking for a Loft like space with a home office. This 2 Family private walk-up offers an open kitchen with room for a table and chairs, large living room, a HUGE SKYLIGHT, over-sized windows, spacious Retro 1950's bathroom with Linen closet, Queen size bedroom with double door closet and Full size bedroom with ample closet space....and an extra home office/media space.You are located right near the G at Classon, Water Ferry, Bus, Organic market, Key food, bars and restaurants on Myrtle Ave. Video: https://vimeo.com/434100931