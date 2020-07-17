All apartments in Brooklyn
572 5th Avenue

572 5th Avenue · (917) 318-3113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

572 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool table
garage
internet access
*Renovated, Bright 1 Bdrm In The heart Of Park Slope!*(please see see note at bottom)*APARTMENT FEATURES:* Available Now* NO BROKER FEE!!* Balcony* Renovated Kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar* Over-sized Rooms* Stainless Steel Appliances* Dishwasher* Custom Wood Cabinets* Hardwood Floors* Marble Tiled Bathroom* Video Intercom Security System* Assigned Storage!* Washer/Dryer Hookup (unit could have units but not provided by landlord) *BUILDING FEATURES:** Gym* Private Storage* Lounge w/ Pool Table* Kids Playroom* Elevator* Pet Friendly* Steps to R,G,F Subways, B63 Bus & close to Trader Joe's & Whole Foods!*NOTE:*- Gross Rent is $2,650 p/month- Photos are not of actual apartment, but of very similar unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 572 5th Avenue have any available units?
572 5th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 572 5th Avenue have?
Some of 572 5th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 572 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
572 5th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 572 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 572 5th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 572 5th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 572 5th Avenue offers parking.
Does 572 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 572 5th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 572 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 572 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 572 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 572 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 572 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 572 5th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 572 5th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 572 5th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
