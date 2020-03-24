5718 FORT HAMILTON PARKWAY

Amenities

recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to this freshly painted, newly renovated pre-war charm located in prime location, close to trains , shopping and parks.A true two bedroom apartment with an expansive footprint, includes a separate eating windowed kitchen with new counters and floors. Generous cabinets and while new in many ways , it still keeps its prewar charm.The bedrooms are very large, bigger than an what your used to seeing in an apartment building.First bedroom can fit any size bedroom set while the second bedroom can fit a queen plus furnishings.Large closets and storage shelving through out, new flooring across and high ceilings combined with natural light in every room.Express N Train at the Fort Hamilton Parkway stop-quick commute to the city! Walking distance to Maimonides Medical Center.Two laundry mates in a two block radius Heat and hot water is included, while tenant pays for electricity and gas.No dogs allowed.Income must meet 40X the monthly rent, while credit must be above 700. skyline14604