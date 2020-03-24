All apartments in Brooklyn
5718 FORT HAMILTON PARKWAY
Last updated May 30 2020 at 8:15 PM

5718 FORT HAMILTON PARKWAY

5718 Fort Hamilton Parkway · (718) 923-9601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5718 Fort Hamilton Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11219
Borough Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to this freshly painted, newly renovated pre-war charm located in prime location, close to trains , shopping and parks.A true two bedroom apartment with an expansive footprint, includes a separate eating windowed kitchen with new counters and floors. Generous cabinets and while new in many ways , it still keeps its prewar charm.The bedrooms are very large, bigger than an what your used to seeing in an apartment building.First bedroom can fit any size bedroom set while the second bedroom can fit a queen plus furnishings.Large closets and storage shelving through out, new flooring across and high ceilings combined with natural light in every room.Express N Train at the Fort Hamilton Parkway stop-quick commute to the city! Walking distance to Maimonides Medical Center.Two laundry mates in a two block radius Heat and hot water is included, while tenant pays for electricity and gas.No dogs allowed.Income must meet 40X the monthly rent, while credit must be above 700. skyline14604

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5718 FORT HAMILTON PARKWAY have any available units?
5718 FORT HAMILTON PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 5718 FORT HAMILTON PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
5718 FORT HAMILTON PARKWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5718 FORT HAMILTON PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 5718 FORT HAMILTON PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 5718 FORT HAMILTON PARKWAY offer parking?
No, 5718 FORT HAMILTON PARKWAY does not offer parking.
Does 5718 FORT HAMILTON PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5718 FORT HAMILTON PARKWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5718 FORT HAMILTON PARKWAY have a pool?
No, 5718 FORT HAMILTON PARKWAY does not have a pool.
Does 5718 FORT HAMILTON PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 5718 FORT HAMILTON PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5718 FORT HAMILTON PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 5718 FORT HAMILTON PARKWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5718 FORT HAMILTON PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5718 FORT HAMILTON PARKWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
