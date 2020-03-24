All apartments in Brooklyn
567 6th Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 9:44 AM

567 6th Street

567 6th Street · (917) 674-8202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

567 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This fully renovated, third floor one-bedroom has its own washer/ dryer and is just a block from Prospect Park. The kitchen is supreme with a dishwasher, five-burner gas stove, mounted microwave and plenty of cabinet and counter space. The front-loading washer and dryer (vented) are full-size. The open layout provides two bright exposures and the living room has space for a small dining table. There are two closets, one in the hallway and one in the bedroom, plus a built-in linen closet in the bathroom. The bedroom is large enough to accommodate a king bed. Located just one block to Prospect Park and three short blocks to the F/G trains. Pets are permitted on approval with a limit of 20 pounds for dogs. Available June 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 567 6th Street have any available units?
567 6th Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 567 6th Street have?
Some of 567 6th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 567 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
567 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 567 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 567 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 567 6th Street offer parking?
No, 567 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 567 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 567 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 567 6th Street have a pool?
No, 567 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 567 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 567 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 567 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 567 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 567 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 567 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
