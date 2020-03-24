567 6th Street

Amenities

This fully renovated, third floor one-bedroom has its own washer/ dryer and is just a block from Prospect Park. The kitchen is supreme with a dishwasher, five-burner gas stove, mounted microwave and plenty of cabinet and counter space. The front-loading washer and dryer (vented) are full-size. The open layout provides two bright exposures and the living room has space for a small dining table. There are two closets, one in the hallway and one in the bedroom, plus a built-in linen closet in the bathroom. The bedroom is large enough to accommodate a king bed. Located just one block to Prospect Park and three short blocks to the F/G trains. Pets are permitted on approval with a limit of 20 pounds for dogs. Available June 15th.