555 Waverly Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking garage lobby

Apartment 3A is an East facing studio apartment overlooking the building's expansive courtyard. This apartment features an L-shaped kitchen, with a closet for storage along with a washer / dryer closet (complete with machines).Moments from the lush beauty of Prospect Park and central to all that Brooklyn has to offer, 555 Waverly represents the very best of the Brooklyn life. This brand new residential building was designed with a modern sensibility that complements the historic beauty of the neighborhood. Once inside you will be welcomed home by the stylish double height lobby that gives way to nine stories of designer studio, one, and two-bedroom residences.Expansive apartments combine a chic contemporary style with a warmth to immediately make you feel at home. The interior design of the homes combine's clean lines and rich hues, and open layouts are appointed with hardwood floors, stylish fixtures, and top-of-the-line appliances including in unit washer / dryers.Add to this the convenience of a full suite of luxury amenities including:-24 /7 Attended lobby-A state-of-the-art fitness center-A plush resident's lounge-Landscaped Roof Deck that provides spectacular views of Brooklyn and New York City.Almost as appealing as the building itself is its incomparable location. Just a few blocks from the dynamic beauty of Prospect Park, 555 Waverly is surrounded by a vibrant neighborhood packed with shops, nightlife venues, cultural institutions, and restaurants. Furthermore, the central location is minutes from the B, D, N, Q, R, W, 2, 3, 4, and 5 train lines at Atlantic Avenue Barclays Center for quick and easy commutes.Please email / call for an appointment.*Net effective rent advertised based on a 12 month lease with 1 month free. Gross rent for this apartment is $2,495