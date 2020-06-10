All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 AM

555 Waverly Avenue

555 Waverly Avenue · (718) 384-5304
Location

555 Waverly Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$2,290

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
lobby
Apartment 3A is an East facing studio apartment overlooking the building's expansive courtyard. This apartment features an L-shaped kitchen, with a closet for storage along with a washer / dryer closet (complete with machines).Moments from the lush beauty of Prospect Park and central to all that Brooklyn has to offer, 555 Waverly represents the very best of the Brooklyn life. This brand new residential building was designed with a modern sensibility that complements the historic beauty of the neighborhood. Once inside you will be welcomed home by the stylish double height lobby that gives way to nine stories of designer studio, one, and two-bedroom residences.Expansive apartments combine a chic contemporary style with a warmth to immediately make you feel at home. The interior design of the homes combine's clean lines and rich hues, and open layouts are appointed with hardwood floors, stylish fixtures, and top-of-the-line appliances including in unit washer / dryers.Add to this the convenience of a full suite of luxury amenities including:-24 /7 Attended lobby-A state-of-the-art fitness center-A plush resident's lounge-Landscaped Roof Deck that provides spectacular views of Brooklyn and New York City.Almost as appealing as the building itself is its incomparable location. Just a few blocks from the dynamic beauty of Prospect Park, 555 Waverly is surrounded by a vibrant neighborhood packed with shops, nightlife venues, cultural institutions, and restaurants. Furthermore, the central location is minutes from the B, D, N, Q, R, W, 2, 3, 4, and 5 train lines at Atlantic Avenue Barclays Center for quick and easy commutes.Please email / call for an appointment.*Net effective rent advertised based on a 12 month lease with 1 month free. Gross rent for this apartment is $2,495

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 Waverly Avenue have any available units?
555 Waverly Avenue has a unit available for $2,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 555 Waverly Avenue have?
Some of 555 Waverly Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 Waverly Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
555 Waverly Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 Waverly Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 555 Waverly Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 555 Waverly Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 555 Waverly Avenue does offer parking.
Does 555 Waverly Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 555 Waverly Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 Waverly Avenue have a pool?
No, 555 Waverly Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 555 Waverly Avenue have accessible units?
No, 555 Waverly Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 555 Waverly Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 555 Waverly Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 555 Waverly Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 555 Waverly Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
