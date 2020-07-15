55 Berry Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher coffee bar doorman

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar doorman

Welcome to Residence 2C located at 55 Berry St in North Williamsburg. This Sun Drenched Two Bedroom loft has soaring ceilings that reach well past the 12 foot mark, along with Oversized window which allow you to catch beautiful glimpses of the Manhattan skyline, rooftop Water Towers and the East River.



The open kitchen is outfitted with a Granite Countertops, Sub-zero refrigerator and Bosch dishwasher. The unit also has a washer and dryer and Two Full Sized baths. The building itself is located minutes away from all that Williamsburg has to offer. Enjoy vibrant restaurants, bars and coffee shops. Visit the waterfront promenade and McCarren Park. Also be sure to take advantage of the buildings close proximity to Whole Foods, The Apple Store and the East River Ferry Route.



Don't miss out on the opportunity to reside in this spectacular loft. Contact us today to schedule a viewing.