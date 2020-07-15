All apartments in Brooklyn
55 Berry Street
55 Berry Street

55 Berry Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

55 Berry Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-C · Avail. now

$5,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
coffee bar
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
doorman
Welcome to Residence 2C located at 55 Berry St in North Williamsburg. This Sun Drenched Two Bedroom loft has soaring ceilings that reach well past the 12 foot mark, along with Oversized window which allow you to catch beautiful glimpses of the Manhattan skyline, rooftop Water Towers and the East River.

The open kitchen is outfitted with a Granite Countertops, Sub-zero refrigerator and Bosch dishwasher. The unit also has a washer and dryer and Two Full Sized baths. The building itself is located minutes away from all that Williamsburg has to offer. Enjoy vibrant restaurants, bars and coffee shops. Visit the waterfront promenade and McCarren Park. Also be sure to take advantage of the buildings close proximity to Whole Foods, The Apple Store and the East River Ferry Route.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to reside in this spectacular loft. Contact us today to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Berry Street have any available units?
55 Berry Street has a unit available for $5,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55 Berry Street have?
Some of 55 Berry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Berry Street currently offering any rent specials?
55 Berry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Berry Street pet-friendly?
No, 55 Berry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 55 Berry Street offer parking?
No, 55 Berry Street does not offer parking.
Does 55 Berry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 Berry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Berry Street have a pool?
No, 55 Berry Street does not have a pool.
Does 55 Berry Street have accessible units?
No, 55 Berry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Berry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 Berry Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Berry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Berry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
