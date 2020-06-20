All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:40 AM

547 Bergen Street

547 Bergen Street · (347) 579-4591
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

547 Bergen Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-L · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Very bright top floor 1BR apartment is located on the 4th floor walk up in a small apartment building close to the trains, Atlantic Terminal, Prospect Park, groceries, and more! The apartment has a large living space with an open kitchen. Bedroom might fit a queen size bed and has a large double closet. There are additional closets in a hallway and bathroom. Large and renovated bathroom. Heat is not included (gas), hot water is included. Cats are welcome. Sorry, no dogs. Laundry is in the building. Super lives in the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 547 Bergen Street have any available units?
547 Bergen Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 547 Bergen Street currently offering any rent specials?
547 Bergen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 547 Bergen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 547 Bergen Street is pet friendly.
Does 547 Bergen Street offer parking?
No, 547 Bergen Street does not offer parking.
Does 547 Bergen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 547 Bergen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 547 Bergen Street have a pool?
No, 547 Bergen Street does not have a pool.
Does 547 Bergen Street have accessible units?
No, 547 Bergen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 547 Bergen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 547 Bergen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 547 Bergen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 547 Bergen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
