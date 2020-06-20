547 Bergen Street

Amenities

Very bright top floor 1BR apartment is located on the 4th floor walk up in a small apartment building close to the trains, Atlantic Terminal, Prospect Park, groceries, and more! The apartment has a large living space with an open kitchen. Bedroom might fit a queen size bed and has a large double closet. There are additional closets in a hallway and bathroom. Large and renovated bathroom. Heat is not included (gas), hot water is included. Cats are welcome. Sorry, no dogs. Laundry is in the building. Super lives in the building.