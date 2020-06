Amenities

True 3 bedroom, plus home office or nursery, in prime Park Slope just half a block from Prospect Park! This approximately 1250 sq ft apartment is flooded with sunlight and is the perfect balance of pre-war details and modern conveniences such as stainless steel appliances and an in unit washer/dryer. Minutes away from the Q, B, F,G,2 & 3 trains as well as the amenities of 7th Avenue.