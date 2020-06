Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils

For video tours of all our units go to instagram @BrokeringBrooklyn



Oversized 2 bedroom in the heart of Williamsburg!



Located just half a block from both the Lorimer L and the Metropolitan G trains this apartment features hardwood floors throughout, huge eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, walk-in pantry, large dining area, over sized living room, large bedrooms, tons of natural light and so much more.



Heat and hot water included.



Cats ok. Sorry, no dogs.