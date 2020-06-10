All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
532 9th Street
532 9th Street

532 9th Street · (917) 554-4488
Location

532 9th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$6,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Prime Park Slope Duplex! This Park Slope Park Block, 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex is the Perfect Apartment ~ with a terrific layout, that feels like a house! This apartment is grand and spacious at 1,700 square feet, and is surrounded by light and trees. Located in an exquisite 20-foot wide, well-maintained and well-managed brownstone, this rental checks all of the boxes! One flight above stoop, the first floor of this rental includes a sun-filled, south-facing Separate Living Room, and a generous kitchen that has been newly updated. The kitchen opens up to a Formal Dining Room that lends itself to easy family meals and effortless entertaining! A large windowed bathroom, classically-tiled, and outfitted with a full closet, complete the first floor. The Upper Level has room to spare, with 4 bedrooms and an over-sized, full bathroom with center skylight.Gorgeous original Pre-War details abound! Elaborate Tin Ceilings throughout, Picture Moldings, pristine Parquet and Hardwood Floors, Arched Doorways and High Ceilings, create the most welcoming and cozy home! Closets are plentiful here! Washer/Dryer In Unit! Dishwasher, Cable TV Ready, Heat and Hot Water included. Cats are welcome, dogs upon approval. Located near the Entrance to Prospect Park, this home is less than half block to F/G trains and 4 blocks to neighborhood school P.S. 107. Enjoy all that Prospect Park has to offer including the Celebrate Brooklyn Concerts, and the Farmer's Market held at 15th Street Bartel-Pritchard Square on Wednesdays/Sundays, as well as Grand Army Plaza Market on Saturdays. Enjoy dinner and a movie at the Nitehawk Cinema a few blocks away. This location provides easy access to all of Park Slope's fantastic restaurants, shopping and gyms. Available July 1st.532 9th Street, #2 ~ Enjoy all Prospect Park and Brownstone Brooklyn have to offer!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 9th Street have any available units?
532 9th Street has a unit available for $6,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 532 9th Street have?
Some of 532 9th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 532 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
532 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 532 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 532 9th Street offer parking?
No, 532 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 532 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 532 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 9th Street have a pool?
No, 532 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 532 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 532 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 532 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 532 9th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 532 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 532 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
