Prime Park Slope Duplex! This Park Slope Park Block, 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex is the Perfect Apartment ~ with a terrific layout, that feels like a house! This apartment is grand and spacious at 1,700 square feet, and is surrounded by light and trees. Located in an exquisite 20-foot wide, well-maintained and well-managed brownstone, this rental checks all of the boxes! One flight above stoop, the first floor of this rental includes a sun-filled, south-facing Separate Living Room, and a generous kitchen that has been newly updated. The kitchen opens up to a Formal Dining Room that lends itself to easy family meals and effortless entertaining! A large windowed bathroom, classically-tiled, and outfitted with a full closet, complete the first floor. The Upper Level has room to spare, with 4 bedrooms and an over-sized, full bathroom with center skylight.Gorgeous original Pre-War details abound! Elaborate Tin Ceilings throughout, Picture Moldings, pristine Parquet and Hardwood Floors, Arched Doorways and High Ceilings, create the most welcoming and cozy home! Closets are plentiful here! Washer/Dryer In Unit! Dishwasher, Cable TV Ready, Heat and Hot Water included. Cats are welcome, dogs upon approval. Located near the Entrance to Prospect Park, this home is less than half block to F/G trains and 4 blocks to neighborhood school P.S. 107. Enjoy all that Prospect Park has to offer including the Celebrate Brooklyn Concerts, and the Farmer's Market held at 15th Street Bartel-Pritchard Square on Wednesdays/Sundays, as well as Grand Army Plaza Market on Saturdays. Enjoy dinner and a movie at the Nitehawk Cinema a few blocks away. This location provides easy access to all of Park Slope's fantastic restaurants, shopping and gyms. Available July 1st.532 9th Street, #2 ~ Enjoy all Prospect Park and Brownstone Brooklyn have to offer!!