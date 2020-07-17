All apartments in Brooklyn
526 Madison Street

526 Madison Street · (718) 499-6030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

526 Madison Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 526 Madison Street - 3rd Floor · Avail. Aug 1

$2,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
526 Madison Street - 3rd Floor Available 08/01/20 Bedford-Stuyvesant, Bright Two Bedrooms / One Bath / 3rd Floor Apartment - 840sqft - NO-FEE! - This apartment lease offering is nestled inside a uniquely beautiful “Neo-Grec / Queen Anne Combo” brownstone, built circa 1887. Chock full of classic details, this sundrenched apartment on the third floor of this stunning townhouse; has two large bedrooms; one newly renovated bathroom; open concept kitchen, dining, living rooms - all in at 840sqft. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout with selective walls of exposed red brick. Located in historic Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, close to Stuyvesant Heights, Fulton Street, restaurants, bars, trains and buses.

Please Noted: Some of the pictures are virtually staged for your references ONLY. This property is delivered UNFURNISHED.

(RLNE5912583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 Madison Street have any available units?
526 Madison Street has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 526 Madison Street currently offering any rent specials?
526 Madison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 Madison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 526 Madison Street is pet friendly.
Does 526 Madison Street offer parking?
No, 526 Madison Street does not offer parking.
Does 526 Madison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 Madison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 Madison Street have a pool?
No, 526 Madison Street does not have a pool.
Does 526 Madison Street have accessible units?
No, 526 Madison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 526 Madison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 526 Madison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 526 Madison Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 526 Madison Street does not have units with air conditioning.
