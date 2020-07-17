Amenities

526 Madison Street - 3rd Floor Available 08/01/20 Bedford-Stuyvesant, Bright Two Bedrooms / One Bath / 3rd Floor Apartment - 840sqft - NO-FEE! - This apartment lease offering is nestled inside a uniquely beautiful “Neo-Grec / Queen Anne Combo” brownstone, built circa 1887. Chock full of classic details, this sundrenched apartment on the third floor of this stunning townhouse; has two large bedrooms; one newly renovated bathroom; open concept kitchen, dining, living rooms - all in at 840sqft. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout with selective walls of exposed red brick. Located in historic Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, close to Stuyvesant Heights, Fulton Street, restaurants, bars, trains and buses.



Please Noted: Some of the pictures are virtually staged for your references ONLY. This property is delivered UNFURNISHED.



