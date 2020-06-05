All apartments in Brooklyn
520 9th Street

520 9th Street · (917) 648-9628
Location

520 9th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Boasting meticulously restored mahogany woodwork, intricate moldings, solid wood doors, wainscoting, and striking inlaid parquet floors, this impressive value-priced lower duplex in a well-maintained limestone blissfully weds the gracious charm of yesteryear with the necessary conveniences of today. Enter through your own private entrance into the expansive open concept living room, dining area, and kitchen. Step back in time to the enjoy the expansive living room with original ribboned parquet floors and bay windows, which flows seamlessly into a dining with new inlaid floors and space for a full-size dining set. The kitchen has been renovated with ample maple cabinets that reach the ceiling, Silestone countertops, ceramic tile floors, a built-in pantry, and stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and microwave included. The kitchen leads to a private patio that is ideal for dining and entertaining. The oversize windowed bathroom is also located on this level and has retro-chic black and pink tile, a tub, and a new vanity. Tenants have exclusive rights to the basement where there is storage and your own washer-dryer.

Upstairs on the high-ceilinged parlor level are three separate bedrooms, a study or dressing room, and a half bath. Separated from the office by French doors, the sizable master bedroom is perfect place to unwind. Both rear bedrooms are quiet and cozy and have closets. Bountiful sunlight floods the space through full-height windows, and ceiling fans in each room keep the apartment cool and comfortable.

Positioned on a desirable park block in the middle of the finest of Park Slope's offerings, including Prospect Park, the F/G train (entrance directly across the street), and the amenities of 7th Avenue, the location is perfect. Available September 1st. Cats on approval - no dogs. Broker fee. Heat & hot water included. No smoking. Renters insurance required.

Virtual tours only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 9th Street have any available units?
520 9th Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 520 9th Street have?
Some of 520 9th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
520 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 520 9th Street offer parking?
No, 520 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 520 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 9th Street have a pool?
No, 520 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 520 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 520 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 520 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 9th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 520 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
