520 9th Street

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Boasting meticulously restored mahogany woodwork, intricate moldings, solid wood doors, wainscoting, and striking inlaid parquet floors, this impressive value-priced lower duplex in a well-maintained limestone blissfully weds the gracious charm of yesteryear with the necessary conveniences of today. Enter through your own private entrance into the expansive open concept living room, dining area, and kitchen. Step back in time to the enjoy the expansive living room with original ribboned parquet floors and bay windows, which flows seamlessly into a dining with new inlaid floors and space for a full-size dining set. The kitchen has been renovated with ample maple cabinets that reach the ceiling, Silestone countertops, ceramic tile floors, a built-in pantry, and stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and microwave included. The kitchen leads to a private patio that is ideal for dining and entertaining. The oversize windowed bathroom is also located on this level and has retro-chic black and pink tile, a tub, and a new vanity. Tenants have exclusive rights to the basement where there is storage and your own washer-dryer.



Upstairs on the high-ceilinged parlor level are three separate bedrooms, a study or dressing room, and a half bath. Separated from the office by French doors, the sizable master bedroom is perfect place to unwind. Both rear bedrooms are quiet and cozy and have closets. Bountiful sunlight floods the space through full-height windows, and ceiling fans in each room keep the apartment cool and comfortable.



Positioned on a desirable park block in the middle of the finest of Park Slope's offerings, including Prospect Park, the F/G train (entrance directly across the street), and the amenities of 7th Avenue, the location is perfect. Available September 1st. Cats on approval - no dogs. Broker fee. Heat & hot water included. No smoking. Renters insurance required.



Virtual tours only.