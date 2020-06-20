Amenities

Come live in this gorgeous, super spacious 2000 sq ft prewar brick duplex in lovely Kensington- available September 1st, furnished or unfurnished for a 6 month or 1 year lease! This home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths with amazing details and light throughout! You first enter the home via a graceful entryway with stunning floor tile. This leads into the living area, first full bath with tub, large bedroom with beautiful backyard view, stunning fully equipped kitchen and dining area. The house comes with split AC units throughout and a stackable washer/ dryer for your use. Off the dining area leads out to the deck, where you can lounge and barbeque, then down to the backyard, which currently has its own vegetable garden and blackberry, raspberry and blueberry patch! Back in the house and up the gorgeous staircase the second floor has streaming light from the skylight and leads to the master bedroom suite, with adjacent nursery or office, and amazing large reading or dressing room. The back room is currently set up as a playroom oasis, but could easily be another large bedroom. Next to this room at the top of the stairs is another office or guest room, and the second full bath with large shower, which also has a skylight, making it a spa experience. This home is truly special!51 Dahill Road is located in the lovely neighborhood of Kensington, adjacent to Windsor Terrace and close to all: One block from the F/G subway (which is both a local and express stop), several bus lines, Foodtown supermarket, the shops and restaurants on Ft Hamilton and Church Avenue, next to the Albemarle playground and a short walk to Prospect Park!