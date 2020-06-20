All apartments in Brooklyn
51 Dahill Road
51 Dahill Road

51 Dahill Road · (718) 499-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

51 Dahill Road, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Kensington

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
playground
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
bbq/grill
hot tub
Come live in this gorgeous, super spacious 2000 sq ft prewar brick duplex in lovely Kensington- available September 1st, furnished or unfurnished for a 6 month or 1 year lease! This home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths with amazing details and light throughout! You first enter the home via a graceful entryway with stunning floor tile. This leads into the living area, first full bath with tub, large bedroom with beautiful backyard view, stunning fully equipped kitchen and dining area. The house comes with split AC units throughout and a stackable washer/ dryer for your use. Off the dining area leads out to the deck, where you can lounge and barbeque, then down to the backyard, which currently has its own vegetable garden and blackberry, raspberry and blueberry patch! Back in the house and up the gorgeous staircase the second floor has streaming light from the skylight and leads to the master bedroom suite, with adjacent nursery or office, and amazing large reading or dressing room. The back room is currently set up as a playroom oasis, but could easily be another large bedroom. Next to this room at the top of the stairs is another office or guest room, and the second full bath with large shower, which also has a skylight, making it a spa experience. This home is truly special!51 Dahill Road is located in the lovely neighborhood of Kensington, adjacent to Windsor Terrace and close to all: One block from the F/G subway (which is both a local and express stop), several bus lines, Foodtown supermarket, the shops and restaurants on Ft Hamilton and Church Avenue, next to the Albemarle playground and a short walk to Prospect Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Dahill Road have any available units?
51 Dahill Road has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 51 Dahill Road have?
Some of 51 Dahill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Dahill Road currently offering any rent specials?
51 Dahill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Dahill Road pet-friendly?
No, 51 Dahill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 51 Dahill Road offer parking?
No, 51 Dahill Road does not offer parking.
Does 51 Dahill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 Dahill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Dahill Road have a pool?
No, 51 Dahill Road does not have a pool.
Does 51 Dahill Road have accessible units?
No, 51 Dahill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Dahill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 Dahill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Dahill Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 51 Dahill Road has units with air conditioning.
