50 Brighton 1st Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage gym pool doorman

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman gym on-site laundry parking pool garage sauna

Please contact for 3D tour of apartment.



Welcome home to this beautiful waterfront apartment.



Huge (750 sq ft) studio apartment with European charm. Open and spacious layout with an abundance of closet space. Separate eat-in kitchen with full appliances. Step out on your own private balcony and enjoy spectacular views of the ocean! Sorry, no dogs.

Located on the 11th floor of a full service building. The building features well-sought after amenities; a laundry room, fitness center, swimming pool, sauna, and garage parking.

Building is on block of boardwalk and near transportation and shops.



*Apartment comes furnished or not furnished. There are 2 Murphy beds (one is located in the kitchen and the other is located in living room).*



Applicants must have good credit, proof of income and are subject to BOARD APPROVAL.