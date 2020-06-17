All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 50 Brighton 1st Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
50 Brighton 1st Rd
Last updated May 18 2020 at 4:09 AM

50 Brighton 1st Rd

50 Brighton 1st Road · (646) 327-0260
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

50 Brighton 1st Road, Brooklyn, NY 11235
Brighton Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 11BB · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
doorman
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Please contact for 3D tour of apartment.

Welcome home to this beautiful waterfront apartment.

Huge (750 sq ft) studio apartment with European charm. Open and spacious layout with an abundance of closet space. Separate eat-in kitchen with full appliances. Step out on your own private balcony and enjoy spectacular views of the ocean! Sorry, no dogs.
Located on the 11th floor of a full service building. The building features well-sought after amenities; a laundry room, fitness center, swimming pool, sauna, and garage parking.
Building is on block of boardwalk and near transportation and shops.

*Apartment comes furnished or not furnished. There are 2 Murphy beds (one is located in the kitchen and the other is located in living room).*

Applicants must have good credit, proof of income and are subject to BOARD APPROVAL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Brighton 1st Rd have any available units?
50 Brighton 1st Rd has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50 Brighton 1st Rd have?
Some of 50 Brighton 1st Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Brighton 1st Rd currently offering any rent specials?
50 Brighton 1st Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Brighton 1st Rd pet-friendly?
No, 50 Brighton 1st Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 50 Brighton 1st Rd offer parking?
Yes, 50 Brighton 1st Rd does offer parking.
Does 50 Brighton 1st Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Brighton 1st Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Brighton 1st Rd have a pool?
Yes, 50 Brighton 1st Rd has a pool.
Does 50 Brighton 1st Rd have accessible units?
No, 50 Brighton 1st Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Brighton 1st Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Brighton 1st Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Brighton 1st Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Brighton 1st Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 50 Brighton 1st Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity