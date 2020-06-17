All apartments in Brooklyn
50 Bridge Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:35 AM

50 Bridge Street

50 Bridge Street · (718) 422-2537
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 Bridge Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
DUMBO

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 512 · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
bike storage
Welcome home to 50 Bridge St, enjoy one of Dumbo's Finest Historic Prewar LOFT Condo Conversions. Offered is 512, an Authentic 1081sqft LOFT facing West allowing incredible natural light and views of the Manhattan Skyline. The open LOFT boasts high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, central A/C & heat, and storage/closets galore. Configure to your heart's content with multiple options.The building comes with attended doorman, laundry, basement storage, bike room and a common roof deck with views of both Manhattan and Brooklyn. Located flawlessly in the lively, energetic heart of Dumbo and in arms reach of local flavorful eateries, shops, cafes, art galleries blocks from F train on York St, the A/C trains on High St or hop on the Ferry. Walk out in cobblestone streets to Brooklyn Roasting Company, Cuper, Vinegar Hill House, Bread & Spread, 68 Jay St, Superfine, and more. Take a stroll down the waterfront, embrace Brooklyn Bridge Park, and be greeted with amazing views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Bridge Street have any available units?
50 Bridge Street has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50 Bridge Street have?
Some of 50 Bridge Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Bridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
50 Bridge Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Bridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 50 Bridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 50 Bridge Street offer parking?
No, 50 Bridge Street does not offer parking.
Does 50 Bridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Bridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Bridge Street have a pool?
No, 50 Bridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 50 Bridge Street have accessible units?
No, 50 Bridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Bridge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Bridge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Bridge Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 50 Bridge Street has units with air conditioning.
