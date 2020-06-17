50 Bridge Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning doorman bike storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman bike storage

Welcome home to 50 Bridge St, enjoy one of Dumbo's Finest Historic Prewar LOFT Condo Conversions. Offered is 512, an Authentic 1081sqft LOFT facing West allowing incredible natural light and views of the Manhattan Skyline. The open LOFT boasts high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, central A/C & heat, and storage/closets galore. Configure to your heart's content with multiple options.The building comes with attended doorman, laundry, basement storage, bike room and a common roof deck with views of both Manhattan and Brooklyn. Located flawlessly in the lively, energetic heart of Dumbo and in arms reach of local flavorful eateries, shops, cafes, art galleries blocks from F train on York St, the A/C trains on High St or hop on the Ferry. Walk out in cobblestone streets to Brooklyn Roasting Company, Cuper, Vinegar Hill House, Bread & Spread, 68 Jay St, Superfine, and more. Take a stroll down the waterfront, embrace Brooklyn Bridge Park, and be greeted with amazing views.