Beautiful Three Bedroom Apartment For Rent In Stunning Brownstone House In The Heart of Bushwick. This Second Floor Unit Has Been Newly Renovated. Amazing Location! Close To J,M,Z & L Trains. It Features Three Bedrooms, Large Living/Dining Room, Renovated Kitchen & One And A Half Bath. There Are 4 Ceiling Fans, 3 Air Conditioners, New Kitchen Appliances And Lots Of Closet Space. Gas, Water & Heat Are Included. Please No Smoking Inside The Apartment & No Water Bed.