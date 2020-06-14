All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 492 Gates.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
492 Gates
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:26 AM

492 Gates

492 Gates Avenue · (347) 476-5357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

492 Gates Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
This gorgeously renovated NO FEE 3 bedroom/ 1 bathroom duplex with private patio access could be your next home!!! This multi-level apartment is extremely spacious with 11' foot ceilings and huge windows that let in tons of sunlight all day long. The Kitchen has been tastefully renovated with new modern cabinets and stainless steel appliances.The bathroom has also been renovated with modern features. Each bedroom can easily fit a queen sized bed and more! The building is located a short distance from the G train. It is also near tons of bars and restaurants, including one of my favorites, Peaches Hothouse!!Building Features:-Laundry in Building-Private patio access-Central Air-Virtual Doorman -Large Windows**Must make 40x the rent and have good credit**Call, Text, or Email today to schedule a showing! Cell: 401-252-6235 Email: Lucy@skylinegroupny.com skyline14095

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 492 Gates have any available units?
492 Gates doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 492 Gates have?
Some of 492 Gates's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 492 Gates currently offering any rent specials?
492 Gates isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 492 Gates pet-friendly?
No, 492 Gates is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 492 Gates offer parking?
No, 492 Gates does not offer parking.
Does 492 Gates have units with washers and dryers?
No, 492 Gates does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 492 Gates have a pool?
No, 492 Gates does not have a pool.
Does 492 Gates have accessible units?
No, 492 Gates does not have accessible units.
Does 492 Gates have units with dishwashers?
No, 492 Gates does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 492 Gates have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 492 Gates has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 492 Gates?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity