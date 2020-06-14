Amenities

This gorgeously renovated NO FEE 3 bedroom/ 1 bathroom duplex with private patio access could be your next home!!! This multi-level apartment is extremely spacious with 11' foot ceilings and huge windows that let in tons of sunlight all day long. The Kitchen has been tastefully renovated with new modern cabinets and stainless steel appliances.The bathroom has also been renovated with modern features. Each bedroom can easily fit a queen sized bed and more! The building is located a short distance from the G train. It is also near tons of bars and restaurants, including one of my favorites, Peaches Hothouse!!Building Features:-Laundry in Building-Private patio access-Central Air-Virtual Doorman -Large Windows**Must make 40x the rent and have good credit**Call, Text, or Email today to schedule a showing! Cell: 401-252-6235 Email: Lucy@skylinegroupny.com skyline14095