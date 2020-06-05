49 Saint Marks Avenue

Amenities

NO BROKER FEE. Located on a quintessential brownstone treelined bloc, yet around the corner from Barclay's Center, you have easy access to 12+subway lines, and at the same time enjoy the best of brownstone Brooklyn. Imagine being greeted with flowers and greenery every day as you enter your home. This is a Parlor floor split two bedroom apartment in a beautiful brick townhouse. The ceilings are so high that previous tenants have built elevated loft spaces. Both bedrooms can fit a queen-sized bed, however the previous resident for the smaller bedroom had a full-sized bed. Your home is flooded with light, floor to ceiling windows, 9-foot ceilings, an open kitchen, and generous closet space. Well proportioned at over (estimated) 700SF. Heat and water INCLUDED! Cat FRIENDLY.



Brokers this is CYOF



At the bustling intersection of Fort Greene and Park Slope, enjoy the best of both neighborhoods at your door step. Neighborhood staples Alchemy, Hungry Ghost and Brooklyn Yoga are literally around the corner, while local landmarks such as the iconic Barclays, BAM, Apple Store, and Whole Foods are just a few blocks away.