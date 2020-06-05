All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 49 Saint Marks Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
49 Saint Marks Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:25 PM

49 Saint Marks Avenue

49 Saint Marks Avenue · (646) 389-1887
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

49 Saint Marks Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
yoga
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
NO BROKER FEE. Located on a quintessential brownstone treelined bloc, yet around the corner from Barclay's Center, you have easy access to 12+subway lines, and at the same time enjoy the best of brownstone Brooklyn. Imagine being greeted with flowers and greenery every day as you enter your home. This is a Parlor floor split two bedroom apartment in a beautiful brick townhouse. The ceilings are so high that previous tenants have built elevated loft spaces. Both bedrooms can fit a queen-sized bed, however the previous resident for the smaller bedroom had a full-sized bed. Your home is flooded with light, floor to ceiling windows, 9-foot ceilings, an open kitchen, and generous closet space. Well proportioned at over (estimated) 700SF. Heat and water INCLUDED! Cat FRIENDLY.

Brokers this is CYOF

At the bustling intersection of Fort Greene and Park Slope, enjoy the best of both neighborhoods at your door step. Neighborhood staples Alchemy, Hungry Ghost and Brooklyn Yoga are literally around the corner, while local landmarks such as the iconic Barclays, BAM, Apple Store, and Whole Foods are just a few blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Saint Marks Avenue have any available units?
49 Saint Marks Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 49 Saint Marks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
49 Saint Marks Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Saint Marks Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 49 Saint Marks Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 49 Saint Marks Avenue offer parking?
No, 49 Saint Marks Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 49 Saint Marks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Saint Marks Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Saint Marks Avenue have a pool?
No, 49 Saint Marks Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 49 Saint Marks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 49 Saint Marks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Saint Marks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 Saint Marks Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 49 Saint Marks Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 Saint Marks Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 49 Saint Marks Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity