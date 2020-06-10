481 Hart Street

Amenities

Retreat to your own urban oasis Located on the border of Bedford- Stuyvesant and Bushwick. Airy, top floor 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom apartment which features an open kitchen and living area with clean lines and a large living room window that drowns the space with natural light. The kitchen makes cooking comfortable and seamless with a full stainless steel appliance package; including a dishwasher. All three bedrooms are sizable and can accommodate a queen sized bedroom with furniture. Bedroom one is off of the living room, and the two remaining bedrooms are in the rear of the apartment. Including a spacious Master bedroom where you can wash away the day and retreat to your very own en-suite. Utilities not included and are responsibility of tenants. Get your taste buds ready; the neighborhood holds an eclectic array of cafs, restaurants, juice bars and more. The Broadway strip is full of local lifestyle conveniences such as bodegas; supermarkets, cross fit gymyou name it, its there! The J/M/Z train is 5 short blocks away at the Myrtle Avenue Station and multiple bus lines moments away.