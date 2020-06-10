All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 481 Hart Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
481 Hart Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

481 Hart Street

481 Hart Street · (718) 852-9050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

481 Hart Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Retreat to your own urban oasis Located on the border of Bedford- Stuyvesant and Bushwick. Airy, top floor 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom apartment which features an open kitchen and living area with clean lines and a large living room window that drowns the space with natural light. The kitchen makes cooking comfortable and seamless with a full stainless steel appliance package; including a dishwasher. All three bedrooms are sizable and can accommodate a queen sized bedroom with furniture. Bedroom one is off of the living room, and the two remaining bedrooms are in the rear of the apartment. Including a spacious Master bedroom where you can wash away the day and retreat to your very own en-suite. Utilities not included and are responsibility of tenants. Get your taste buds ready; the neighborhood holds an eclectic array of cafs, restaurants, juice bars and more. The Broadway strip is full of local lifestyle conveniences such as bodegas; supermarkets, cross fit gymyou name it, its there! The J/M/Z train is 5 short blocks away at the Myrtle Avenue Station and multiple bus lines moments away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 481 Hart Street have any available units?
481 Hart Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 481 Hart Street currently offering any rent specials?
481 Hart Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 481 Hart Street pet-friendly?
No, 481 Hart Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 481 Hart Street offer parking?
No, 481 Hart Street does not offer parking.
Does 481 Hart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 481 Hart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 481 Hart Street have a pool?
No, 481 Hart Street does not have a pool.
Does 481 Hart Street have accessible units?
No, 481 Hart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 481 Hart Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 481 Hart Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 481 Hart Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 481 Hart Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 481 Hart Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity