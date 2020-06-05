475 Sterling Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities doorman gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage

Apartment is 2A is a 2 Beds, 2 Full Baths in one of the most coveted buildings in Prospect Heights! 1108 sqftSunny South Facing. 6 Closets (including walk-in closet in Master suite), Washer & Dryer, Open Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows. HVAC in every room. Building: Gym, PT doorman (weekdays 5pm-12am; weekends 5pm to 3am), kid's playroom, rooftop terrace, garden backyard (with grills) & bike storageNeighborhood: 3 blocks away to express and local train lines, Prospect Park & Brooklyn Museum. Be within a 2 block radius of all the best restaurants, bars, shops on Washington Ave and Franklin Ave (Washington Commons, Bearded Lady, Mayfield, Chavelas, Frankin Park.. and much more!).Virtual tour upon request.