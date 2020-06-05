All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
475 Sterling Place
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:05 AM

475 Sterling Place

475 Sterling Place · (718) 290-2498
Location

475 Sterling Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Apartment is 2A is a 2 Beds, 2 Full Baths in one of the most coveted buildings in Prospect Heights! 1108 sqftSunny South Facing. 6 Closets (including walk-in closet in Master suite), Washer & Dryer, Open Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows. HVAC in every room. Building: Gym, PT doorman (weekdays 5pm-12am; weekends 5pm to 3am), kid's playroom, rooftop terrace, garden backyard (with grills) & bike storageNeighborhood: 3 blocks away to express and local train lines, Prospect Park & Brooklyn Museum. Be within a 2 block radius of all the best restaurants, bars, shops on Washington Ave and Franklin Ave (Washington Commons, Bearded Lady, Mayfield, Chavelas, Frankin Park.. and much more!).Virtual tour upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 Sterling Place have any available units?
475 Sterling Place has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 475 Sterling Place have?
Some of 475 Sterling Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 475 Sterling Place currently offering any rent specials?
475 Sterling Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 Sterling Place pet-friendly?
No, 475 Sterling Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 475 Sterling Place offer parking?
Yes, 475 Sterling Place does offer parking.
Does 475 Sterling Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 475 Sterling Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 Sterling Place have a pool?
No, 475 Sterling Place does not have a pool.
Does 475 Sterling Place have accessible units?
No, 475 Sterling Place does not have accessible units.
Does 475 Sterling Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 475 Sterling Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 475 Sterling Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 475 Sterling Place has units with air conditioning.
