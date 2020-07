Amenities

hardwood floors all utils included

This perfect studio located in Carroll Gardens has a private garden and is just steps away from the F/G train. All utilities included in the rent, there are two spacious closets, a full size bathroom and hardwood floors throughout the unit. Available for a 9/1 move in-this hot pad will not last, come spoil yourself in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Brooklyn and everything it has to offer.