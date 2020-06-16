All apartments in Brooklyn
47 Kingston Avenue

47 Kingston Avenue · (646) 621-3309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

47 Kingston Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1R · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment. New Kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
Hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Windows and closets in each room.
Modern renovated bathroom.
This apartment is centrally located, only 20 minutes to Manhattan. Short walk to A/C trains. Also walking distance to LIRR.
Apartment is close to shopping center, restaurants, park, laundry and gym.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/brooklyn-ny?lid=12951375

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5454582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Kingston Avenue have any available units?
47 Kingston Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 47 Kingston Avenue have?
Some of 47 Kingston Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Kingston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
47 Kingston Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Kingston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 47 Kingston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 47 Kingston Avenue offer parking?
No, 47 Kingston Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 47 Kingston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Kingston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Kingston Avenue have a pool?
No, 47 Kingston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 47 Kingston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 47 Kingston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Kingston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Kingston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Kingston Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 47 Kingston Avenue has units with air conditioning.
