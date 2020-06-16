47 Kingston Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym

Newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment. New Kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

Hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Windows and closets in each room.

Modern renovated bathroom.

This apartment is centrally located, only 20 minutes to Manhattan. Short walk to A/C trains. Also walking distance to LIRR.

Apartment is close to shopping center, restaurants, park, laundry and gym.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/brooklyn-ny?lid=12951375



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5454582)