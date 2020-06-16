All apartments in Brooklyn
47 7th Avenue
Last updated March 26 2020 at 3:40 AM

47 7th Avenue

47 7th Avenue · (347) 422-0856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

47 7th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location Location Location!Spectacular 1 bedroom apartment for rent in prime Park Slope. This great Park Slope apartment is located near the best Park Slope has to offer. Prospect Park, Barclays Center,Union Street Food Coop and some of the best bars and restaurants that brooklyn has to offer are all within walking distance. Commuting is a breeze with the B,Q,2,3 trains are three short blocks away! Call, text or email today to see this excellent Park Slope apartment before your competitors do!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 7th Avenue have any available units?
47 7th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 47 7th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
47 7th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 7th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 47 7th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 47 7th Avenue offer parking?
No, 47 7th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 47 7th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 7th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 7th Avenue have a pool?
No, 47 7th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 47 7th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 47 7th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 47 7th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 7th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 7th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 7th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
