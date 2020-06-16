47 7th Avenue

Amenities

Location Location Location!Spectacular 1 bedroom apartment for rent in prime Park Slope. This great Park Slope apartment is located near the best Park Slope has to offer. Prospect Park, Barclays Center,Union Street Food Coop and some of the best bars and restaurants that brooklyn has to offer are all within walking distance. Commuting is a breeze with the B,Q,2,3 trains are three short blocks away! Call, text or email today to see this excellent Park Slope apartment before your competitors do!