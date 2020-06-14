Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman parking garage

Note: Available furnished or unfurnished, for long term or shorter term.



Welcome home to Residence 2D: the epitome of townhouse style living in a full-service, Boerum Hill condo with private parking.



465 Pacific Street is a ground up, Morris Adjmi designed condo discreetly tucked away from the historic blocks of landmarked Boerum Hill. With only 30 units total, 465 Pacific is one of the most celebrated new developments in brownstone Brooklyn offering residents a private and peaceful location nestled amongst the most dynamic Brooklyn neighborhoods.



Apartment 2D is a 1,574 square foot 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath duplex with a 783 square foot south facing private terrace. Due to the unique conditions of the building's site, the elevation of 2D is consistent with the 3rd and 4th floors of a townhouse, allowing for uncompromised light and air in this home. Massive floor to ceiling windows and doors let southern light bathe the living room, corner dining room and stunning kitchen. The graciously proportioned open-plan living, dining & kitchen offers 9'4" ceiling heights, 4' wide x 8' tall windows with operable casements, and oil-finished oak floors. The custom built kitchen features Bianco Dolomiti marble countertops, waterfall and backsplash, light grey tinted cabinetry and an integrated suite of Liebherr, Bosch, Bertazzoni and Wolf appliances. All of this is complemented by Lefroy Brooks fixtures and a built-in pantry & appliance garage. There is also an entire wall of thoughtful built-ins and custom millwork which add to the warm and inviting feeling of 2D's first level. There is also a washer/dryer, powder room and coat closet on this level.



Upstairs are the home's three bedrooms. The master overlooks 2D's bucolic private terrace and features a wall of custom closets and a large walk-in closet. The clean geometric planes of the master bath are finished in Bianco Dolomiti marble tile and honed arctic grey chevron-patterned marble floors. Custom double vanities with flush-mounted sinks, finished in rift-sawn silver oak, are framed in Bianco Dolomiti marble with Lefroy Brooks fixtures. The second and third bedrooms and second full bathroom are down the hall from the master. Both bedrooms have large closets and are generously sized to accommodate a guest bedroom, a nursery or a home office. 2D also comes with a super rare covered parking spot inside the building. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.