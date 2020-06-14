All apartments in Brooklyn
465 Pacific
465 Pacific

465 Pacific St · (646) 980-3258
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

465 Pacific St, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-D · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
parking
garage
Note: Available furnished or unfurnished, for long term or shorter term.

Welcome home to Residence 2D: the epitome of townhouse style living in a full-service, Boerum Hill condo with private parking.

465 Pacific Street is a ground up, Morris Adjmi designed condo discreetly tucked away from the historic blocks of landmarked Boerum Hill. With only 30 units total, 465 Pacific is one of the most celebrated new developments in brownstone Brooklyn offering residents a private and peaceful location nestled amongst the most dynamic Brooklyn neighborhoods.

Apartment 2D is a 1,574 square foot 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath duplex with a 783 square foot south facing private terrace. Due to the unique conditions of the building's site, the elevation of 2D is consistent with the 3rd and 4th floors of a townhouse, allowing for uncompromised light and air in this home. Massive floor to ceiling windows and doors let southern light bathe the living room, corner dining room and stunning kitchen. The graciously proportioned open-plan living, dining & kitchen offers 9'4" ceiling heights, 4' wide x 8' tall windows with operable casements, and oil-finished oak floors. The custom built kitchen features Bianco Dolomiti marble countertops, waterfall and backsplash, light grey tinted cabinetry and an integrated suite of Liebherr, Bosch, Bertazzoni and Wolf appliances. All of this is complemented by Lefroy Brooks fixtures and a built-in pantry & appliance garage. There is also an entire wall of thoughtful built-ins and custom millwork which add to the warm and inviting feeling of 2D's first level. There is also a washer/dryer, powder room and coat closet on this level.

Upstairs are the home's three bedrooms. The master overlooks 2D's bucolic private terrace and features a wall of custom closets and a large walk-in closet. The clean geometric planes of the master bath are finished in Bianco Dolomiti marble tile and honed arctic grey chevron-patterned marble floors. Custom double vanities with flush-mounted sinks, finished in rift-sawn silver oak, are framed in Bianco Dolomiti marble with Lefroy Brooks fixtures. The second and third bedrooms and second full bathroom are down the hall from the master. Both bedrooms have large closets and are generously sized to accommodate a guest bedroom, a nursery or a home office. 2D also comes with a super rare covered parking spot inside the building. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 Pacific have any available units?
465 Pacific has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 465 Pacific have?
Some of 465 Pacific's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 Pacific currently offering any rent specials?
465 Pacific isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 Pacific pet-friendly?
Yes, 465 Pacific is pet friendly.
Does 465 Pacific offer parking?
Yes, 465 Pacific does offer parking.
Does 465 Pacific have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 465 Pacific offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 Pacific have a pool?
No, 465 Pacific does not have a pool.
Does 465 Pacific have accessible units?
No, 465 Pacific does not have accessible units.
Does 465 Pacific have units with dishwashers?
No, 465 Pacific does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 465 Pacific have units with air conditioning?
No, 465 Pacific does not have units with air conditioning.
