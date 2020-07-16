All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:51 PM

462 Prospect Avenue

462 Prospect Avenue · (347) 422-0856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

462 Prospect Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
NO FEE!! Truly amazing 2.5 bedroom in Park Slope. This incredibly spacious 900sf railroad-style apartment features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, freshly tiled bathroom, complete kitchen makeover with new appliances (including dishwasher), and plenty of space for a share or family. The half bed would be a great space for a home office or lounge area! Minutes from Prospect Park, and conveniently located near the F subway line. Awesome restaurants and shops are just minutes away on 7th Ave. A great space for a great price! Call today! VIDEO AVAILABLE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 462 Prospect Avenue have any available units?
462 Prospect Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 462 Prospect Avenue have?
Some of 462 Prospect Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 462 Prospect Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
462 Prospect Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 462 Prospect Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 462 Prospect Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 462 Prospect Avenue offer parking?
No, 462 Prospect Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 462 Prospect Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 462 Prospect Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 462 Prospect Avenue have a pool?
No, 462 Prospect Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 462 Prospect Avenue have accessible units?
No, 462 Prospect Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 462 Prospect Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 462 Prospect Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 462 Prospect Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 462 Prospect Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
