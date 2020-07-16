462 Prospect Avenue

Amenities

NO FEE!! Truly amazing 2.5 bedroom in Park Slope. This incredibly spacious 900sf railroad-style apartment features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, freshly tiled bathroom, complete kitchen makeover with new appliances (including dishwasher), and plenty of space for a share or family. The half bed would be a great space for a home office or lounge area! Minutes from Prospect Park, and conveniently located near the F subway line. Awesome restaurants and shops are just minutes away on 7th Ave. A great space for a great price! Call today! VIDEO AVAILABLE