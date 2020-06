Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities courtyard

This is a 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms on 3rd Street, also known as the famous and most beautiful block in Park Slope.

Located between 6th and 7th avenue. Old world charm in a limestone building with original wooden details.



The apartment features dishwasher, Hardwood Oak Floors. It has wooden details on the windows, moldings and mantelpiece. Decorative fireplace. Large tall 12 foot ceilings with bay windows for sunlight. Built-in wooden china cabinet built into the walls. Shared Courtyard in the front of the building. Located inside Park Slope's prestigious School District 15 and PS 321.