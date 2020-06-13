All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:12 AM

460 Grand Street

460 Grand St · (917) 731-8703
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

460 Grand St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-B · Avail. now

$3,285

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
NEW! No Fee + 1.5 months free on this airy corner 1-bedroom with balcony and in-unit laundry!! The newest addition to the heart of Williamsburg, 460 Grand Street brings a smart and stylish approach to Brooklyn living. Composed of just fourteen spacious one-bedroom residences, the boutique rental building is distinctive in both scale and quality. Each home boasts a high-end appliance package, rarely-found closet space in both the living areas and bedrooms, and the convenience of an in-unit washer/dryer and central heating and air. Unit layouts were thoughtfully designed to result in sun-bathed spaces, and large picture windows offer residents sweeping views of both North and South Williamsburg.Though small in size, 460 Grand Street certainly doesnt skimp on amenities. The building comes complete with a stunning roof deck, unit balconies, elevators, and parking access luxuries generally seen in much larger developments. Ideally positioned on a historic block in the neighborhood, the building is surrounded by noteworthy restaurants, trendy bars, and excellent shopping options, and it is just a few blocks from the J, M, Z, G, and L subway lines. For a home that checks all the boxes in terms of character, convenience, and style, choose 460 Grand Street.Net effective rent of $3285 advertised. Actual rent payable is $3695. Terms and conditions subject to change without notice. Offer of free parking and storage for new leases only, and only for first leas term. Note that due to COViD-19 Pandemic, in-person showings will not be conducted until further notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 Grand Street have any available units?
460 Grand Street has a unit available for $3,285 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 460 Grand Street have?
Some of 460 Grand Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 Grand Street currently offering any rent specials?
460 Grand Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 Grand Street pet-friendly?
No, 460 Grand Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 460 Grand Street offer parking?
Yes, 460 Grand Street does offer parking.
Does 460 Grand Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 460 Grand Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 Grand Street have a pool?
No, 460 Grand Street does not have a pool.
Does 460 Grand Street have accessible units?
No, 460 Grand Street does not have accessible units.
Does 460 Grand Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 460 Grand Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 460 Grand Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 460 Grand Street does not have units with air conditioning.
