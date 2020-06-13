Amenities

NEW! No Fee + 1.5 months free on this airy corner 1-bedroom with balcony and in-unit laundry!! The newest addition to the heart of Williamsburg, 460 Grand Street brings a smart and stylish approach to Brooklyn living. Composed of just fourteen spacious one-bedroom residences, the boutique rental building is distinctive in both scale and quality. Each home boasts a high-end appliance package, rarely-found closet space in both the living areas and bedrooms, and the convenience of an in-unit washer/dryer and central heating and air. Unit layouts were thoughtfully designed to result in sun-bathed spaces, and large picture windows offer residents sweeping views of both North and South Williamsburg.Though small in size, 460 Grand Street certainly doesnt skimp on amenities. The building comes complete with a stunning roof deck, unit balconies, elevators, and parking access luxuries generally seen in much larger developments. Ideally positioned on a historic block in the neighborhood, the building is surrounded by noteworthy restaurants, trendy bars, and excellent shopping options, and it is just a few blocks from the J, M, Z, G, and L subway lines. For a home that checks all the boxes in terms of character, convenience, and style, choose 460 Grand Street.Net effective rent of $3285 advertised. Actual rent payable is $3695. Terms and conditions subject to change without notice. Offer of free parking and storage for new leases only, and only for first leas term. Note that due to COViD-19 Pandemic, in-person showings will not be conducted until further notice.