Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:16 AM

457 East 9th Street

457 East 9th Street · (310) 766-3909
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

457 East 9th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Available Now!Email me for video tour!Sorry no pets.This is a beautiful fully renovated 2 bedroom + office + 2 bathrooms in a townhouse house with washer/dryer in the unit, central AC/heating, private balcony, and 2 parking spaces available for an additional monthly fee ask me for details.Details:This is a fully renovated 2nd floor townhouse. The living room is massive with beautiful recessed lighting and southwest facing windows.There is an eat in kitchen with a washer/dryer and plenty of cabinet space. The master bedroom has an ein suite bathroom with bathtub and southeastern facing windows. The 2nd bedroom is large with a spacious closet and northeastern facings windows. There is a middle bathroom with a modern standup shower and cabinets. There are plenty of cabinets throughout and a large coat closet in the entryway.Transportation:Close to the Q train at Cortelyou stop or the F tran at the Ditmas stop. the B103 buss line is close by.Area:There are plenty of restaurants, bars and shopping in the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 457 East 9th Street have any available units?
457 East 9th Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 457 East 9th Street have?
Some of 457 East 9th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 457 East 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
457 East 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 457 East 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 457 East 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 457 East 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 457 East 9th Street does offer parking.
Does 457 East 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 457 East 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 457 East 9th Street have a pool?
No, 457 East 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 457 East 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 457 East 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 457 East 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 457 East 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 457 East 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 457 East 9th Street has units with air conditioning.
