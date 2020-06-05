457 East 9th Street

Amenities

Available Now!Email me for video tour!Sorry no pets.This is a beautiful fully renovated 2 bedroom + office + 2 bathrooms in a townhouse house with washer/dryer in the unit, central AC/heating, private balcony, and 2 parking spaces available for an additional monthly fee ask me for details.Details:This is a fully renovated 2nd floor townhouse. The living room is massive with beautiful recessed lighting and southwest facing windows.There is an eat in kitchen with a washer/dryer and plenty of cabinet space. The master bedroom has an ein suite bathroom with bathtub and southeastern facing windows. The 2nd bedroom is large with a spacious closet and northeastern facings windows. There is a middle bathroom with a modern standup shower and cabinets. There are plenty of cabinets throughout and a large coat closet in the entryway.Transportation:Close to the Q train at Cortelyou stop or the F tran at the Ditmas stop. the B103 buss line is close by.Area:There are plenty of restaurants, bars and shopping in the area.