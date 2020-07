Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Big and Bright Alcove Studio with Direct Access to Shared Backyard!

Spacious Layout with Large Double Door Closet for Storage and a Full Kitchen. Steps from the Nostrand Avenue A/C Subway Station.

Nestled in a part of Bed-Stuy full of great shops and restaurants, like Angela's, Corners, Seven, Joloff, Paris Dakar, Eugene & Co, Peaches, Calaca, Hart's, Golda, Daily Press, and Doris just to name a few.

SMALL PETS ONLY-