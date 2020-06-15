All apartments in Brooklyn
449 Hancock Street
449 Hancock Street

449 Hancock Street · (718) 613-2800
Location

449 Hancock Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit TOWNHOUSE · Avail. now

$6,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
An ENTIRE PRIVATE Brownstone for rent! Live in an entire Brownstone on a bucolic block in prime Stuyvesant Heights. Enjoy three (3) stories of living plus your own green & leafy private garden. Four (4) large bedrooms, three (3) newly renovated full baths, two (2) home offices, a living room with decorative fireplace and built-ins, and an eat in kitchen (plus basement) all for you! Three entire floors of living space allows you to work comfortably from home. The garden is leafy & cool with direct access to the large + attractive eat in kitchen. Also on this floor: a large living room with original (decorative) mantle, wainscotting and built-ins. You can also enter up the stoop (with cast ironwork), walk through the original elegant doorway. Stepping into a lovely entry way, you are greeted with soaring ceiling height and gorgeous light. This parlor floor has two large & airy rooms, big enough for master bedrooms or large sitting rooms/office spaces, and are dripping in original detail. Throughout the townhouse, there are four decorative fireplaces, parlor doors, original shutters, staircase, banisters, and wainscoting. The top floor has skylights, with a light & airy feel, with two bright and renovated bathrooms, one with shower, one with deep soaking tub and skylight. The front loader washing machine is in this bright upstairs hallway. Flooded in light with north/south exposures plus two skylights, dishwasher and in-house front loader washer/dryer, a private garden, and a shed large enough for bicycles means you have all the space, green garden space and modern conveniences one could want. Beautifully located in Stuyvesant Heights, steps to a plethora of cafes such as Brown Butter, Saraghina, and Peaches to name a few. Available July 1. No fee. 3D Tour coming! Pets upon approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 449 Hancock Street have any available units?
449 Hancock Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 449 Hancock Street have?
Some of 449 Hancock Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 449 Hancock Street currently offering any rent specials?
449 Hancock Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 Hancock Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 449 Hancock Street is pet friendly.
Does 449 Hancock Street offer parking?
No, 449 Hancock Street does not offer parking.
Does 449 Hancock Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 449 Hancock Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 Hancock Street have a pool?
No, 449 Hancock Street does not have a pool.
Does 449 Hancock Street have accessible units?
No, 449 Hancock Street does not have accessible units.
Does 449 Hancock Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 449 Hancock Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 449 Hancock Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 449 Hancock Street does not have units with air conditioning.
