449 Hancock Street

An ENTIRE PRIVATE Brownstone for rent! Live in an entire Brownstone on a bucolic block in prime Stuyvesant Heights. Enjoy three (3) stories of living plus your own green & leafy private garden. Four (4) large bedrooms, three (3) newly renovated full baths, two (2) home offices, a living room with decorative fireplace and built-ins, and an eat in kitchen (plus basement) all for you! Three entire floors of living space allows you to work comfortably from home. The garden is leafy & cool with direct access to the large + attractive eat in kitchen. Also on this floor: a large living room with original (decorative) mantle, wainscotting and built-ins. You can also enter up the stoop (with cast ironwork), walk through the original elegant doorway. Stepping into a lovely entry way, you are greeted with soaring ceiling height and gorgeous light. This parlor floor has two large & airy rooms, big enough for master bedrooms or large sitting rooms/office spaces, and are dripping in original detail. Throughout the townhouse, there are four decorative fireplaces, parlor doors, original shutters, staircase, banisters, and wainscoting. The top floor has skylights, with a light & airy feel, with two bright and renovated bathrooms, one with shower, one with deep soaking tub and skylight. The front loader washing machine is in this bright upstairs hallway. Flooded in light with north/south exposures plus two skylights, dishwasher and in-house front loader washer/dryer, a private garden, and a shed large enough for bicycles means you have all the space, green garden space and modern conveniences one could want. Beautifully located in Stuyvesant Heights, steps to a plethora of cafes such as Brown Butter, Saraghina, and Peaches to name a few. Available July 1. No fee. 3D Tour coming! Pets upon approval.