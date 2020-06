Amenities

Welcome home to this spacious sun drenched 3BR/1bath, located in prime Bushwick. The apartment features 3 large bedrooms, high ceilings, tons of natural light, stainless appliances, and a modern bathroom. You'll be completely surrounded by Bushwicks top-rated bars, cafes, restaurants, shopping, thrift stores, and music/art venues. All conveniently located just steps from the Jefferson or Morgan L trains and easily accessible to Myrtle JMZ trains.