Brooklyn, NY
443 Hicks Street, #5E
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:46 PM

443 Hicks Street, #5E

443 Hicks St ·
Brooklyn
Location

443 Hicks St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Cobble Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5E · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
bike storage
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
No Fee Recently renovated 1br/1ba located in beautiful Cobble Hill available June 1! Enter into the living room with great built-ins and room for a small dining table. The windowed kitchen is equipped with s/s appliances including a dishwasher. The queen-sized bedroom has a west-facing window for great natural light. Four flights up, the unit has been fitted with city quiet windows for exceptional noise reduction. The building boasts two communal gardens with grills and outdoor furniture, laundry, bike storage, and a great sense of community. Pets are allowed with Landlord approval. Heat & hot water included. Live in coveted Cobble Hill - home to countless great bars, restaurants, shops, and parks. A short distance to Brooklyn Bridge Park and Brooklyn Heights Promenade. F/G/R/2/3/4/5 trains are all nearby. Contact us today - this adorable apartment won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 443 Hicks Street, #5E have any available units?
443 Hicks Street, #5E has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 443 Hicks Street, #5E have?
Some of 443 Hicks Street, #5E's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 443 Hicks Street, #5E currently offering any rent specials?
443 Hicks Street, #5E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 Hicks Street, #5E pet-friendly?
Yes, 443 Hicks Street, #5E is pet friendly.
Does 443 Hicks Street, #5E offer parking?
No, 443 Hicks Street, #5E does not offer parking.
Does 443 Hicks Street, #5E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 443 Hicks Street, #5E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 Hicks Street, #5E have a pool?
No, 443 Hicks Street, #5E does not have a pool.
Does 443 Hicks Street, #5E have accessible units?
No, 443 Hicks Street, #5E does not have accessible units.
Does 443 Hicks Street, #5E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 443 Hicks Street, #5E has units with dishwashers.
Does 443 Hicks Street, #5E have units with air conditioning?
No, 443 Hicks Street, #5E does not have units with air conditioning.
