443 Hicks Street, #5E

No Fee Recently renovated 1br/1ba located in beautiful Cobble Hill available June 1! Enter into the living room with great built-ins and room for a small dining table. The windowed kitchen is equipped with s/s appliances including a dishwasher. The queen-sized bedroom has a west-facing window for great natural light. Four flights up, the unit has been fitted with city quiet windows for exceptional noise reduction. The building boasts two communal gardens with grills and outdoor furniture, laundry, bike storage, and a great sense of community. Pets are allowed with Landlord approval. Heat & hot water included. Live in coveted Cobble Hill - home to countless great bars, restaurants, shops, and parks. A short distance to Brooklyn Bridge Park and Brooklyn Heights Promenade. F/G/R/2/3/4/5 trains are all nearby. Contact us today - this adorable apartment won't last long!