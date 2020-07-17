440 Atlantic Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning elevator furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator

**PRICE DROP. Welcome to this beautiful modern 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom loft conveniently located in the heart of Boerum Hill. Available 8/1!**



Also available fully furnished for $4850!



This home elegantly displays beautiful raw materials: cast in place concrete over painted steel deck allowing for extra high ceilings and superior soundproofing, custom commercial grade powder coated steel kitchen cabinetry, and wide plank white oak floors with rubbed oil finish. Extra large North facing windows in both bedrooms, plus corner windows providing Eastern and Western vistas, provide for beautiful light. Centered around the gracious living/dining and kitchen space, the efficient split bedroom layout through pocket doors serve to showcase the wide expanse of the home. A spacious windowed bathroom with full sized laundry, is unique and lovely, plus a huge entry closet.



When you venture out of this heavenly home, you are met with the convenience of the Barclays Center and Atlantic Terminal, with nearly every train in NYC, at your fingertips. Plus, within minutes, you have the shops of Cobble Hill, Trader Joe's and Smith & Court Street boutiques, Gowanus entertaining like the Bell House and Royal Palms, or the brand new and happening Dekalb Food Hall of Downtown Brooklyn, and the newly opened Apple Store plus the Whole Foods 365 in Fort Greene. You are truly in the center of it all. Built in 2014, the unit building has been immaculately maintained and features a lovely common roof deck, video intercom, elevator, efficient and space saving HVAC, and high end finishes throughout.