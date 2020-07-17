All apartments in Brooklyn
440 Atlantic Avenue

440 Atlantic Avenue · (310) 729-3319
Location

440 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-B · Avail. now

$4,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
**PRICE DROP. Welcome to this beautiful modern 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom loft conveniently located in the heart of Boerum Hill. Available 8/1!**

Also available fully furnished for $4850!

This home elegantly displays beautiful raw materials: cast in place concrete over painted steel deck allowing for extra high ceilings and superior soundproofing, custom commercial grade powder coated steel kitchen cabinetry, and wide plank white oak floors with rubbed oil finish. Extra large North facing windows in both bedrooms, plus corner windows providing Eastern and Western vistas, provide for beautiful light. Centered around the gracious living/dining and kitchen space, the efficient split bedroom layout through pocket doors serve to showcase the wide expanse of the home. A spacious windowed bathroom with full sized laundry, is unique and lovely, plus a huge entry closet.

When you venture out of this heavenly home, you are met with the convenience of the Barclays Center and Atlantic Terminal, with nearly every train in NYC, at your fingertips. Plus, within minutes, you have the shops of Cobble Hill, Trader Joe's and Smith & Court Street boutiques, Gowanus entertaining like the Bell House and Royal Palms, or the brand new and happening Dekalb Food Hall of Downtown Brooklyn, and the newly opened Apple Store plus the Whole Foods 365 in Fort Greene. You are truly in the center of it all. Built in 2014, the unit building has been immaculately maintained and features a lovely common roof deck, video intercom, elevator, efficient and space saving HVAC, and high end finishes throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
440 Atlantic Avenue has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 440 Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 440 Atlantic Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
440 Atlantic Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 440 Atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 440 Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
No, 440 Atlantic Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 440 Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 Atlantic Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
No, 440 Atlantic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 440 Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 440 Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 Atlantic Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 440 Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 440 Atlantic Avenue has units with air conditioning.
