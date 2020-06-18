44 troutman street

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Welcome to this recently renovated 1 bedroom in Bushwick/East Williamsburg! Located just 2 blocks from the subway. The apartment has a spacious king size Bedroom, massive walk-in closet, kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, spacious modern bathroom, Central AC and gets tons of natural light. This well maintained building has roof access with Manhattan Skyline views and laundry on-site. Conveniently located at the JMZ stop at Myrtle Avenue / Broadway, just 10 minutes to Manhattan. Close to Market Hotel, Bushwick Bizarre, Happy Fun Hideaway and Bossa Nova Civic Club.Available May 1st RealStreet2814