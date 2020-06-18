All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:21 AM

44 troutman street

44 Troutman Street · (929) 275-4250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

44 Troutman Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Bushwick

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Welcome to this recently renovated 1 bedroom in Bushwick/East Williamsburg! Located just 2 blocks from the subway. The apartment has a spacious king size Bedroom, massive walk-in closet, kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, spacious modern bathroom, Central AC and gets tons of natural light. This well maintained building has roof access with Manhattan Skyline views and laundry on-site. Conveniently located at the JMZ stop at Myrtle Avenue / Broadway, just 10 minutes to Manhattan. Close to Market Hotel, Bushwick Bizarre, Happy Fun Hideaway and Bossa Nova Civic Club.Available May 1st RealStreet2814

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 troutman street have any available units?
44 troutman street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 44 troutman street have?
Some of 44 troutman street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 troutman street currently offering any rent specials?
44 troutman street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 troutman street pet-friendly?
No, 44 troutman street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 44 troutman street offer parking?
No, 44 troutman street does not offer parking.
Does 44 troutman street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 troutman street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 troutman street have a pool?
No, 44 troutman street does not have a pool.
Does 44 troutman street have accessible units?
No, 44 troutman street does not have accessible units.
Does 44 troutman street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 troutman street has units with dishwashers.
Does 44 troutman street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 44 troutman street has units with air conditioning.
