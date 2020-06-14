44 South Oxford Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym on-site laundry

Beautifully renovated ground floor studio Half a block from From Fort Greene Park.This lovely modern apartment features dark oak wood flooring, exposed brick walls, as well as a quaint decorative fireplace.The kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances, convection oven, white granite countertops and gas stove top. Large windows face the street and allow in plenty of natural light. The building comes with a 24-hour fitness center and laundry room.*No Broker fee*Pets case by caseGuarantors welcomeFor questions or to schedule a viewing please email or text for quick response