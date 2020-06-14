All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
44 South Oxford Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:09 AM

44 South Oxford Street

44 South Oxford Street · (718) 384-5304
Location

44 South Oxford Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1F · Avail. now

$2,400

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
on-site laundry
Beautifully renovated ground floor studio Half a block from From Fort Greene Park.This lovely modern apartment features dark oak wood flooring, exposed brick walls, as well as a quaint decorative fireplace.The kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances, convection oven, white granite countertops and gas stove top. Large windows face the street and allow in plenty of natural light. The building comes with a 24-hour fitness center and laundry room.*No Broker fee*Pets case by caseGuarantors welcomeFor questions or to schedule a viewing please email or text for quick response

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 South Oxford Street have any available units?
44 South Oxford Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 44 South Oxford Street have?
Some of 44 South Oxford Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 South Oxford Street currently offering any rent specials?
44 South Oxford Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 South Oxford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 44 South Oxford Street is pet friendly.
Does 44 South Oxford Street offer parking?
No, 44 South Oxford Street does not offer parking.
Does 44 South Oxford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 South Oxford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 South Oxford Street have a pool?
No, 44 South Oxford Street does not have a pool.
Does 44 South Oxford Street have accessible units?
No, 44 South Oxford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 44 South Oxford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 South Oxford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44 South Oxford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 South Oxford Street does not have units with air conditioning.
