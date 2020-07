Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard doorman elevator parking hot tub

This is a unique opportunity to lease a gut renovated loft condo at the coveted Ansonia in Park Slope with PARKING! This oversized west facing three bedroom, two bathroom loft is approx 1600 SF. The open-plan living and dining room is anchored by a chic new kitchen with custom milwork and European appliances. The two spa baths are beautiful in design and grand in size. The Ansonia is located in the heart of the south Slope and so close to Prospect Park and all the amazing resources the Slope is known for. This doorman elevator building features a live in super, a glorious common European courtyard and gatehouse for mail and package delivery. PETS ON APPROVAL!