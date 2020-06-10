4310 18th Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator gym

********BOROUGH PARK-KENSINGTON BARGAIN*************AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN**MUST SEE****WILL NOT LAST LONG****This beautifully presented ***LOFT-STYLE APARTMENT*** 2 BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATHROOMS ***PRIVATE BALCONY*** apartment features strip oak-wood floors, 11-ft beamed ceilings over-sized windows letting in an abundance of natural sunlight from every angle, super-sized gourmet kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances,quartz-stone counter tops with plenty of custom made cabinetry, bathrooms are decor-ed with floor-to-ceiling porcelain tiles,marble floors, kohler vanities and sharp finishes, bedrooms can easily fit single-to-king sized beds or bunk-beds with plenty of closet space, gigantic living room can fit a sectional couch, coffee table, dinning table and lots more living space.-CONDO FINISHES-SUN-DRENCHED APARTMENT-CITY VIEWS-PRIVATE BALCONY-SABBATH ELEVATOR BUILDING******MUST SEE*****WILL NOT LAST LONG***********LOCATION BENEFITS****This brand new development is located in the heart of South Brooklyn bordering **BOROUGH PARK & KENSINGTON**this avenue makes life so convenient that nearby are an abundance of heimishe stores, barber shop, supermarkets, convenience stores, kosher restaurants and synagogues, banks, public library, laundromat, dry cleaners and lots more what Brooklyn has to offer for a heimishe lifestyle.- My Favorite Laundromat 325 ft- Shoprite supermarket 0.3 mile- NYC Fitness Club 0.4 mile- Gala Apple International Inc Local Supermarket 472 Ft-HEIMISHE NEIGHBORHOOD****BUILDING FEATURES***- Virtual Doorman- 24HR CCTV Intercom System- SABBATH ELEVATOR****PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION****-- 18th Ave Subway: F Train, 338 FT-- B8 Bus to the heart of borough park (directly outside the building)-- Cross Brooklyn BusesFor further info and to schedule an exclusive viewingContact: David YasharCall/Text: 347-893-6862Email: dyashar@mrgnyc.com