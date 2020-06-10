All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

4310 18th Avenue

4310 18th Avenue · (347) 893-6862
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4310 18th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Kensington

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
********BOROUGH PARK-KENSINGTON BARGAIN*************AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN**MUST SEE****WILL NOT LAST LONG****This beautifully presented ***LOFT-STYLE APARTMENT*** 2 BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATHROOMS ***PRIVATE BALCONY*** apartment features strip oak-wood floors, 11-ft beamed ceilings over-sized windows letting in an abundance of natural sunlight from every angle, super-sized gourmet kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances,quartz-stone counter tops with plenty of custom made cabinetry, bathrooms are decor-ed with floor-to-ceiling porcelain tiles,marble floors, kohler vanities and sharp finishes, bedrooms can easily fit single-to-king sized beds or bunk-beds with plenty of closet space, gigantic living room can fit a sectional couch, coffee table, dinning table and lots more living space.-CONDO FINISHES-SUN-DRENCHED APARTMENT-CITY VIEWS-PRIVATE BALCONY-SABBATH ELEVATOR BUILDING******MUST SEE*****WILL NOT LAST LONG***********LOCATION BENEFITS****This brand new development is located in the heart of South Brooklyn bordering **BOROUGH PARK & KENSINGTON**this avenue makes life so convenient that nearby are an abundance of heimishe stores, barber shop, supermarkets, convenience stores, kosher restaurants and synagogues, banks, public library, laundromat, dry cleaners and lots more what Brooklyn has to offer for a heimishe lifestyle.- My Favorite Laundromat 325 ft- Shoprite supermarket 0.3 mile- NYC Fitness Club 0.4 mile- Gala Apple International Inc Local Supermarket 472 Ft-HEIMISHE NEIGHBORHOOD****BUILDING FEATURES***- Virtual Doorman- 24HR CCTV Intercom System- SABBATH ELEVATOR****PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION****-- 18th Ave Subway: F Train, 338 FT-- B8 Bus to the heart of borough park (directly outside the building)-- Cross Brooklyn BusesFor further info and to schedule an exclusive viewingContact: David YasharCall/Text: 347-893-6862Email: dyashar@mrgnyc.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4310 18th Avenue have any available units?
4310 18th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 4310 18th Avenue have?
Some of 4310 18th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4310 18th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4310 18th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4310 18th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4310 18th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 4310 18th Avenue offer parking?
No, 4310 18th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4310 18th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4310 18th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4310 18th Avenue have a pool?
No, 4310 18th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4310 18th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4310 18th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4310 18th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4310 18th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4310 18th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4310 18th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
